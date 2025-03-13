Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / VA Tech share price rises 2% on bagging orders of Rs 360-cr from GAIL, IOCL

VA Tech share price rises 2% on bagging orders of Rs 360-cr from GAIL, IOCL

VA Tech's share price rose after the company secured an order worth approximately Rs 360 crore from GAIL and IOCL

stock market

stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

VA Tech share price: Water technology firm VA Tech Wabag shares rose as much as 2.41 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,355.35 per share on Thursday, March 13, 2025.
 
VA Tech’s share price rose after the company secured an order worth approximately Rs 360 crore from GAIL and IOCL. 
 
The order from GAIL involves the design, build, and operation (DBO) of a 450 cum/hr UF & RO-based Effluent Recycle Plant, an Evaporator-based Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Plant, a new Waste Water Treatment Plant, and the augmentation of an existing Waste Water Treatment Plant. This project is specifically for GAIL (India) Limited’s integrated petrochemical complex in Pata, Uttar Pradesh.
 
 
According to VA Tech, the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) work for this project is expected to be completed within 24 months, followed by 6 months of Operation and Maintenance (O&M). 
 
Projects and Development India Limited (PDIL) has been appointed as the Engineer-in-Charge for the project, VA Tech revealed. The recovered water from these facilities will be used as Cooling Tower MakeUp water, according to the company’s announcement, the company said.  ALSO READ: G R Infraprojects share price slips 3% on ex-dividend date; check details

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

G R Infraprojects share price hits 52-week low on ex-dividend date; details

Indian Bank

Indian Bank extends fall into 2nd day, hits 2-month low; down 10% in 4 days

oil production

ONGC, Oil India, RIL gain upto 2% as Oilfields bill passed in Lok Sabha

Bharat electronics limited

Bharat Electronics share pops 2% on bagging deal worth Rs 2,463-cr from IAF

Telecom

Here's why MTNL shares skyrocketed 14% in trade on March 13; details here

 
Additionally, VA Tech has secured a repeat O&M order from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) valued at approximately Rs 20 crore. 
 
The order pertains to the O&M of the Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) Plant at IOCL’s Panipat Refinery in Haryana for an additional 3-year period. This TTRO Plant has been under WABAG’s O&M since its commissioning in 2006 and is noteworthy for being the first Industrial Water Recycle Plant in the Oil & Gas sector in India.
 
About VA Tech
 
VA Tech Wabag is a global leader in water treatment solutions, specialising in the design, supply, installation, and management of a wide range of water treatment plants. 
 
The company offers advanced solutions for drinking water, wastewater, industrial water, and desalination plants, as well as sewage and industrial waste treatment. Its services also include water recycling to promote sustainability and resource conservation.   ALSO READ: ONGC, Oil India, RIL gain upto 2% as Oilfields bill passed in Lok Sabha
 
Operating in over 25 countries across regions such as India, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, the company has established a strong presence worldwide.
 
VA Tech Wabag has over 125 intellectual property rights and dedicated research and development (R&D) centres in both Europe and India.
 
Since its founding in 1924, the company has executed more than 6,500 municipal and industrial projects, solidifying its role in addressing global water challenges. 
 
Last checked, the market capitalisation of VA Tech Wabag stood at Rs 8,347.82 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
At 10:32 AM, the VA Tech Wabag share was trading 1.43 per cent higher at Rs 1,342.30 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.34 per cent higher at 74,284 levels.

More From This Section

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: SBI, Tata Steel lift Sensex; Nifty above 22,500; Nifty Midcap & Smallcap in green

Nandan Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani's master key to help unlock India's $8 trillion future

trading

Stock Market Holiday: Is BSE, NSE open or closed on Holi 2025, March 14?

Representative Picture

Stocks to Watch Today, March 13: Tata Motors, Infy, Ola, BEL, BEML, Zinka

global stocks

Stocks up with yields as US inflation, Ukraine optimism offset tariff fears

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Share price share market VA Tech Wabag Va Tech Indian equity market Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon