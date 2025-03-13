Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Electronics share pops 2% on bagging deal worth Rs 2,463-cr from IAF

Bharat Electronics share pops 2% on bagging deal worth Rs 2,463-cr from IAF

BEL share price: The northward move in BEL share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order for Ashwini Radars worth Rs 2,463 crore, from the Indian Air Force (IAF)

Bharat electronics limited

Bharat electronics limited | File photo

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Electronics share price: Aerospace and defence company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shares were in focus on Thursday, March 13, 2025, as the scrip raced as much as 2.44 per cent higher in intraday deals to Rs 283.50 per share, on BSE.
 
The northward move in BEL share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order for Ashwini Radars worth Rs 2,463 crore, from the Indian Air Force (IAF).
 
In an exchange filing, BEL said, “Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence valued at Rs.2,463 Crore (excluding taxes).” 
 
 
The order is for both supply and services of Ashwini Radars. These fully indigenous AESA radars developed jointly by DRDO and BEL have integrated IFF with electronic scanning in azimuth and elevation and are capable of 4D surveillance, BEL said in a statement. 
 
The mobile radars with advanced ECCM features are deployable on all terrains and can automatically detect and track aerial targets ranging from fighter aircrafts to slow moving targets.

Including this order, BEL has now accumulated orders worth Rs17,030 crore in the current financial year (FY25).
 
Earlier this week, BEL bagged an order worth Rs 843 crore for RF seekers, vessel and air traffic management system, electro optic repair facility, radar upgradation, spares, services, etc. 
 
At the beginning of the month, BEL’s Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. 
 
BEL Q3 results
 
BEL posted a strong December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) results. Its profit rose 52.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,311 crore, up from Rs 859.6 crore in Q3FY24, driven by robust operational performance and a healthy order book. READ MORE
 
About BEL 
 
Founded in 1954, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is known for its expertise across various domains. The company specialises in the design, development, manufacturing, supply, and life cycle support of strategic electronic products and systems.
 
Initially, BEL catered to the specialised electronic requirements of the Indian defence services. Today, it has evolved into a diversified entity with multiple products and technologies, serving customers domestically and internationally. 
 
BEL's product portfolio includes a wide range of strategic electronic products such as radar warning receivers, composite communication systems, night vision devices, versatile communication systems (VCS), IFF Interrogators, LRFs, X-Ray tubes, radar fingerprinting systems, ESM systems, V/UHF search receivers, shelters, PCB assemblies, cable harness components, and mechanical assemblies.
 
The market capitalisation of BEL is Rs 2,06,793 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 100 category.
 
At 9:57 AM, the BEL share was trading 2.22 per cent higher at Rs 282.90 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.21 per cent higher at 74,188.05 level.
   

Topics : BEL Bharat Electronics Ltd Buzzing stocks Bharat Electronics Nifty50 stock market trading Market trends Trending Indian equities Indian stock market

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

