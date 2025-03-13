Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
G R Infraprojects share price slips 3% on ex-dividend date; check details

The filing further read the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Thursday, March 13, 2025

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

G R Infraprojects shares slipped 3.5 per cent on BSE, hitting its 52-week low at Rs 956 per share. The selling in stock came on the record date or ex-dividend date for payment of its dividend. 
 
Around 10:13 AM, G R Infraprojects share price was down 3.25 per cent at Rs 959 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.32 per cent at 74,263.73. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 9,277.40 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,859.95 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 440 per share. 
 
 
The company announced the payout of the dividend on March 7, 2025, through an exchange filing. 
 
"We wish to inform you that board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Friday, March 7, 202, has inter alia, considered and declared the Interim Dividend of Rs 12.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25," the filing read. 
 
The filing further read the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Thursday, March 13, 2025. 

Record date checks the list of shareholders who will receive the dividend. If an investor owns the stock on this date, they will receive the dividend.
 
Besides, a dividend is a payment made by a company to its shareholders, typically as a way to share profits with the people who own its stock. It can be paid in cash or additional shares of stock, and it’s generally issued on a regular basis.
 
In Q3,  G R Infraprojects posted an 8 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit of Rs 262.59 crore as compared to Rs 242.87 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
However, the company’s total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,694.5 crore, down 20.6 per cent Y-o-Y, as compared to Rs 2,134 crore. As per the filing, the company's order book as on December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 16,886.9 crore. Recently, the company bagged an EPC tender for gauge conversion of 38.9 kms track from Kosamba to Umarpada at Kosamba Umarpada section in Vadodara division of Western Railways. The order was worth Rs 262.28 crore and timeline for completion of the order was 24 months. 
 
In the past one year, G R Infraprojects shares have gained 22 per cent against Sensex's rise of 1.7 per cent. 

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

