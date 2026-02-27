Friday, February 27, 2026 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vishal Mega Mart tanks 8% amid large trades; 10.7 mn shares traded on BSE

Vishal Mega Mart tanks 8% amid large trades; 10.7 mn shares traded on BSE

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, about 669.6 million shares changed hands. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known immediately.

Vishal Mega Mart share price, block deal

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Vishal Mega Mart shares slipped 7.6 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day low at ₹117.8 per share on BSE amid large trades. At 9:43 AM, On BSE, 10.72 million shares were traded, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 722.4 shares changed hands.
 
Around the same time, Vishal Mega Mart’s share price was trading 5.09 per cent lower at ₹121.1. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.41 per cent at 81,912.51. 

Vishal Mega Mart block deal details 

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, about 669.6 million shares changed hands. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known immediately. 
 
 
Reports had suggested that promoter Samayat Services had upsized the offer to sell as 652.5 million shares in Vishal Mega Mart, from 305 million shares planned initially, according to Bloomberg. Holder sought to raise as much as ₹7,504 crore via share sale. The floor price was set at ₹115.
 
As of December 2025, promoter Samayat Services LLP held 54.09 per cent stake and the rest by public shareholders, the BSE shareholding pattern showed. Among public shareholders, mutual funds held a 23.92 per cent stake and foreign institutions held a 15.52 per cent stake. 

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty below 25,400; Airtel, RIL, pvt banks weigh

Gravita India share price

RMIL deal, policy support keep Gravita India in Mirae Asset's bullish lens

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, pe ratio, market outlook

Cyclicals lift India's profit-to-GDP ratio to 5.3% post-Covid: ICICI Sec

Tata Elxsi share price

HDFC Securities keeps 'Add' on Tata Elxsi; sees calibrated recovery in FY27

Harini Dedhia

Financial modeling can serve as powerful business compass: Harini Dedhia

Vishal Mega Mart Q3 performance 

During Q3FY26, Vishal Mega Mart reported a 19.1 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹312.9 crore from ₹262.7 crore, a year ago. Its revenue from operations increased 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,670.3 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹3,135.9 crore in Q3FY25.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 19.8 per cent to ₹605.1 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹505 crore in Q3FY25.
 
In the post result note, Anand Rathi noted that while short-term macro headwinds such as festive timing shifts, a mild winter, and localized disruptions may impact Vishal Mega Mart’s quarterly performance, the underlying demand for value-led retail remains robust. 
 
The company continues to benefit from steady market share gains from unorganised players, supported by its compelling “aspirational yet affordable” value proposition. With a structurally strong 10 per cent same-store sales growth (SSG) profile, disciplined annual store additions of 80–100 outlets, and ongoing premiumisation initiatives, Vishal is well positioned to sustain 19–20 per cent growth with stable margins as macro conditions gradually improve.   Disclaimer: Views and recommendations are those of the brokerage/analyst and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers should consult a financial adviser before taking investment decisions.

More From This Section

Karur Vysya Bank share price today

Emkay Global raises Karur Vysya Bank target on strong RoA, loan growth

Stocks to watch, February 27, 2026

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 27: Hindalco, NBCC, Axis Bank, Vishal Mega Mart

F&0 picks, ONGC bull call strategy by HDFC Securities

F&O picks: ONGC shows positive trend; adopt bull spread: Nandish Shah

oil, export, trade, crude oil,

Oil can flare 57% to $110/bbl in worst-case on Iran-US tensions: Analysts

Mihir Vora, CIO, TRUST Mutual Fund

Risk-reward tilting towards higher exposure to equities: Mihir Vora

Topics : Vishal Mega Mart Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayParamount Warner Bros DealIMD Weather Update TodayPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPakistan Afghanistan Conflict