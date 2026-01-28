Vishal Mega Mart Q3 PAT jumps 19% YoY to Rs 313 crore

Vishal Mega Mart reported a 19.10% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 312.92 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 262.72 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 17.04% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,670.41 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 419.38 crore, up 19.75% from Rs 351.91 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA improved 19.8% YoY to Rs 605.1 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 505 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 16.5% in Q3 FY26 from 16.1% in Q3 FY25.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 29.88% YoY to Rs 671.31 crore, while revenue increased 19.87% YoY to Rs 9,792.22 crore in 9M FY26 compared with 9M FY25.

For 9M FY26, category-wise revenue contribution stood at 44.8% from apparel, 28.3% from general merchandise, and 26.7% from FMCG.

As of 31 December 2025, the company operated 771 stores across 517 cities, spanning a total retail area of approximately 13.15 million square feet, reflecting its deep reach and presence.

As of the same date, the company had a large and loyal consumer base of around 163 million customers.

The companys quick-commerce initiative is now available in 723 stores across 485 cities, with a registered user base of 11.9 million as of 31 December 2025.

Gunender Kapur, managing director and chief executive officer, said, As we complete one year as a listed company, I would like to acknowledge and thank our stakeholders for their support and belief in our journey. Continuing on our growth trajectory, we delivered a strong performance during the quarter. For the quarter, the revenue from operations increased to Rs. 36,704 million, growing by 17.0% with adjusted SSSG of 9.6%, normalizing the 2.1% adverse impact due to preponement of Durga Puja festivities from Q3 to Q2 this year.

For the nine-month period, revenue from operations increased to Rs. 97,922 million, growing by 19.9% with SSSG of 9.1% (Adjusted SSSG of 10.3%). We saw healthy festive demand across all product categories. Our unique range of merchandise especially our strong portfolio of own brands and leadership in opening price points continued to translate into healthy footfalls across stores.

The company sustained momentum on its accelerated store rollout plan, adding 29 gross new stores during the quarter and 80 in 9MFY26 with continued focus on strategic expansion into new states like Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra. We believe that India is poised for the next wave of consumption growth, aided by initiatives such as GST rate rationalization and reforms in direct taxation, and are optimistic about the positive impact these changes could have on our business in the years to come.

Vishal Mega Mart is a leading retail player. It offers products across three major product categories, i.e., apparel, general merchandise and FMCG, through a pan-India network of 771 Vishal Mega Mart stores as of December 31, 2025 and Vishal Mega Mart mobile application and website.

The counter dropped 4.28% to Rs 119.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News