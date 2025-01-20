Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Voda Idea stock tops Rs 10-mark after 16 weeks; chart say can rise more 23%

Voda Idea stock tops Rs 10-mark after 16 weeks; chart say can rise more 23%

Vodafone Idea stock is expected to trade with a favourable bias in the near-term as long as the stock holds above Rs 9.50 - Rs 9.35 support zone, suggests the technical charts.

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company’s sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea stock today, on Monday, topped the Rs 10-mark for the first time since October 04, 2024; i.e. after 16 trading weeks. Prior to which, the Voda Idea stock had consistently managed to sustain above this psychological mark for more than a year.  Today's 15 per cent surge was triggered on reports that the government was considering a proposal to waive 50 per cent of interest and 100 per cent of penalties and interest on penalties that make up a bulk of the AGR dues levied on telcos.  The stock has soared as much as 35 per cent in the last five trading sessions, from a level of Rs 7.74 to a high of Rs 10.47. Amid this rally, Voda Idea stock has also crossed its 100-DMA (Daily Moving Average) for the first time since September 2024.  On the medium-term chart, the stock is seen testing resistance at its 200-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which also coincides with the super trend line resistance; hence a key hurdle for the stock.  ALSO READ: Up 30% from lows; is Vodafone Idea share price headed towards Rs 10-mark?  Can Voda Idea stock conquer this hurdle and rally further or will it fall back to lower levels? Here's what the technical chart and January derivatives data suggests.  Voda Idea  Current Price: Rs 9.90  Upside Potential: 23.2%  Support: Rs 9.50; Rs 9.35; Rs 8.55  Resistance: Rs 10.30; Rs 11.30  The daily chart shows that Voda Idea has given a breakout, and the bias for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above Rs 9.50 levels; below which the 100-DMA at Rs 9.35 shall act as a near support. The short-term bias for the stock is expected to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above Rs 8.55.  ALSO READ: BSE stock hits new high, up 140% in less than six months; what lies ahead?  On the upside, the stock faces imminent resistance at Rs 10.30; above which a rally to Rs 11.30 and Rs 12.20 seems likely. The overall, long-term, trend for the stock can turn favourable only in case the stock constantly sustains above the Rs 12 mark. Till such time, the current up move can be considered as a pullback rally. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART   

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 600 pts to 77,200; Nifty PSB, Pvt Bank up over 2%, broader mkts up

Pharma, medicine, drugs, Pharmaceuticals

Dr Reddy's Labs Q3 Preview: Revlimid to dent US sales, profits may rise 12%

Vedanta

Vedanta quotes higher for fifth straight trading day; surges 12% in 1 week

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank shares rise 5% as Q3 profit up 21%, asset quality improves

drugs, pharma sector

Zydus Life up 2% on USFDA nod for Phase II(b) clinical trial for Usnoflast

Topics : Voda idea Vodafone Idea Telecom stocks Market technicals Market trends Trading strategies stocks technical analysis technical charts share market stock markets BSE stocks BSE NSE Stock Recommendations Stock calls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 Donald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon