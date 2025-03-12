Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Waaree Renewable share pops 4% on securing commercial order worth Rs 740 cr

Waaree Renewable share pops 4% on securing commercial order worth Rs 740 cr

The uptick in the Waaree Renewable share price came after it announced a consortium of three members comprising the company itself has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 740 crore

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Renewable share price: Renewable energy company Waaree Renewable Technologies shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, as the scrip gained as much as 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 835 per share.
 
The uptick in the Waaree Renewable share price came after it announced a consortium of three members comprising the company itself has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 740 crore, for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for solar power project of 125 MWAC (181.3 MWp DC) capacity on turnkey basis along with Operation and Maintenance (O&M).  
 
 
In an exchange filing, Waaree Renewable said, “We are pleased to inform that a consortium of three members comprising our Company Waaree Renewable Technologies as one of the members has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for solar power project of 125 MWAC (181.3 MWp DC) capacity on turnkey basis along with Operation and Maintenance.”  
 
Under the terms of the order, the Consortium will develop the projects with Plant Capacity 125 MWAC (181.3 MWp DC). The inter se arrangement between the consortium members shall be finalised in due course, Waaree Renewable said, in a statement. 
 
The value of the order is approximately Rs 740.06 crore, inclusive of taxes. 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Godrej Agrovet up 4% as board nods acquisition of 48.06% stake in Creamline

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Bharti Airtel, RIL shares rise upto 3% on deal with Elon Musk-backed SpaceX

IndusInd Bank stock tumbles 8%, market cap falls below Rs 50,000 crore

IndusInd Bank stock tumbles 8%, m-cap falls below Rs 50,000 crore intraday

Land Rover, Jaguar, Tata Motors

Analysts cautiously optimistic on Tata Motors amid JLR vol concerns in FY26

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank stock crashes as derivative portfolio hit invites downgrades

 
Moreover, the project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months from the date of signing of contract, the company revealed.
 
Last month, the company announced that a Letter of Award (LOA) for EPC work for a 40 MWh battery storage system was awarded by Continuum Green Energy Limited. 
 
About Waaree Renewable 
 
Set up in 1999, Waaree Renewable Technology Limited (WRTL) operates under the Waaree Energies Limited, spearheading the Solar EPC sector. Waaree claims to have successfully completed over 10,000 solar projects, cumulatively accounting for more than 600 MW of operational capacity.
 
The market capitalisation of Waaree Renewables is Rs 8,496.10 crore, according to BSE.
 
The 52-week high of Waaree Renewables share is Rs 3,037.75 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 759 per share. 
 
At 10:26 AM, the Waaree Renewables shares were trading 1.51 per cent higher at Rs 815. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent lower at 73,936.27 levels.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Kaynes Tech shares slide 9% as MD gets Sebi notice; stock down 44% in 2025

bse

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 190 pts, Nifty below 22,450; Nifty It down 3%; SMID slip

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Adani Green Energy gains 2% as arm commissions 250 MW solar project in AP

image

Stocks to Watch Today, March 12: Airtel, Kaynes Tech, Swiggy, RVNL, Voda

Wall Street

Wall Street sell-off spirals, briefly sends US stocks 10% below its record

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Indian stock exchanges share market Share price Indian equity markets stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon