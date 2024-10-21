Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / What sparked 6% jump in UCO Bank share price on October 21?

What sparked 6% jump in UCO Bank share price on October 21?

UCO Bank shares jumped after the company reported healthy Q2FY25 results. The bank's net profit jumped 50 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 602.7 cr in Q2FY25, from Rs 401.7 crore in Q2FY24

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UCO Bank share price: Government-owned lender UCO Bank shares were buzzing in trade on Monday, October 21, 2024. UCO Bank shares gained up to 6.02 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 48.40 per share. 

UCO Bank shares jumped after the company reported healthy Q2FY25 results. The bank’s net profit jumped 50 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 602.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 401.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest earned and interest expended, jumped 20 per cent annually to Rs 2,300.4 crore, as opposed to Rs 1,916.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24).
 

The bank’s Net Interest Margin(NIM) for the September quarter of FY25 stood at 3.10 per cent, as against 2.84 per cent for the same period in the preceding year (Q2FY24). 

UCO Bank asset quality
 
In terms of asset quality, the state-owned lender’s gross non performing assets (GNPA) improved quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 3.18 per cent in the September quarter of FY25, from 3.32 per cent in the June quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25). 

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts lower at 81,050, Nifty at 24,750; FMCG, Private Bank drag

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

MicroCap stocks shine amid volatility; 1 in every 10 zoom over 10% this Oct

Raymond, shop, Raymond company

Raymond Lifestyle stock jumps 4% after Motilal Oswal's 'buy' rating

Stock market

Global investors pull money out of Indian sovereign bonds for second week

gold, silver, gold silver prices

PC Jewellers stock surges 5% on turnaround in Q2; sales grow 1,430% YoY


The net non performing assets (NNPA) improved to 0.73 per cent in Q2FY25, from 0.78 per cent in Q1FY25.

In absolute terms, GNPA came in at Rs 6,293.86 crore in the Q2FY25, from Rs 6,420.12 crore in Q1FY25. Net NPA improved to Rs 1,406.44 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 1,473.42 crore in the June quarter of FY25. 

About UCO Bank

UCO Bank is a state-owned bank based out of East India. The bank has a network of 3,247 domestic branches and 2 overseas branches each at Hong kong and Singapore Centre and 1 Representative office in Iran. 

Of the total branches, Bank has 61.60  per cent i.e. 2,000 branches in rural & semi-urban areas. 

The bank also boasts 2,472 ATMs and 10,203 BC Points making the total number of 15,925 touch points as on September 30, 2024. 

The market capitalisation of UCO Bank is Rs55,989.75 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE200 category.

The 52-week range of UCO Bank share is Rs 34.71-70.66.

At 12:05 PM, UCO Bank shares were trading 2.37 per cent higher at Rs 46.73 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent lower at 80,987.30 levels.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Oberoi Realty stock gains 4% as Q2 operating profit jumps 27.5% YoY

share market stock market trading

Netweb Technologies zooms 10%, hits all time high on stellar Q2 show

JM Finnacial, JM Financial logo

JM Fin hits 52-wk high as RBI lifts restriction from unit to disburse loans

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank stock up 4% post Q2 results as analysts raise share price target

UltraTech

UltraTech shares muted ahead of Q2 results; Revenue to fall, say analysts

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY UCO Bank public banks asset quality review

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon