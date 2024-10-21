Business Standard
Oberoi Realty stock gains 4% as Q2 operating profit jumps 27.5% YoY

The company's profit climbed 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 589.4 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 456.8 crore in Q2FY24.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Oberoi Realty results impact: Real estate developer Oberoi Realty shares soared up to 3.70 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2002.60 per share on Monday, October 21, 2024.

The rise in Oberoi Realty share price came after the company posted a strong set of September quarter results (Q2FY25).

The company’s profit climbed 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 589.4 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 456.8 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).

The revenue from operations, also known as topline, grew 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,320 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 1,217.4 crore in Q2FY24, 
 

At the operating front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), also known as operating profit, soared 27.5 per cent annually to Rs 813.8 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 638.2 crore in the September quarter of FY24. 

Consequently, Ebitda margin, also known as operating profit margin, expanded to 61.7 per cent in the September quarter of FY25, from 52.4 per cent in September quarter of FY24,

Vikas Oberoi, Chairman & Managing Director, Oberoi Realty, said, “ We are pleased to report another strong quarter driven by healthy residential sales momentum and robust operating performance across our annuity assets. 

Oberoid added, “Today (October 18), we launched our first phase ‘Jardin’ at our integrated development Oberoi Garden City Thane and the initial response is a testament to the power of the brand. The first phase comprises 5 residential towers, of which the bookings have commenced for 2 towers. We are confident that it will set a new benchmark as a holistic integrated development spread across 75 acres offering luxurious homes with world-class amenities, a 5-star deluxe JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City, an exclusive Private Membership Club and an Oberoi International School.”

In a separate filing, on Monday, Oberoi Realty said that it has launched its much-awaited integrated development, Oberoi Garden City Thane at Pokhran Road No , and has recorded gross booking value of about Rs 1,348 crores for 5.65 lakh sq ft (carpet area) over the first three days. 

At 11:20 AM, Oberoid Realty shares were trading 2.54 per cent higher at Rs 1,980 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading almost flat 81,162 levels.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

