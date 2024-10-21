Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Netweb Technologies zooms 10%, hits all time high on stellar Q2 show

Netweb Technologies zooms 10%, hits all time high on stellar Q2 show

Netweb Technologies shares hit an all time high of Rs 2,949.65 per share on the BSE, climbing 10 per cent in Monday's intraday trade

share market stock market trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Netweb Technologies shares hit an all time high of Rs 2,949.65 per share on the BSE, climbing 10 per cent in Monday’s intraday trade. The stock price jumped after the company's stellar show in its topline as well as bottomline growth in the quarterly earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

The company reported total income of Rs 253.1 crore for Q2 FY25, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 71.0 per cent compared to Q2 FY24. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) reached Rs 37.8 crore, marking an increase of 69.7 per cent over the same period, with an Ebitda margin of 14.9 per cent. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 25.7 crore, also up 69.8 per cent year-on-year, resulting in a PAT margin of 10.2 per cent. 

The company's order book totaled Rs 369.7 crore as of September 2024, compared to Rs 217.4 crore as of September 2023. As of September 2024, the company’s net debt was reported at Rs (66.39) crore.

Notably, income from AI Systems experienced significant growth, increasing by 229 per cent year-on-year, and its contribution to the company's operating revenue rose to 14.8 per cent in the September quarter.

“With India's AI research ecosystem thriving through government initiatives and industry partnerships, the potential for innovation is immense. Netweb is well-positioned to harness these opportunities. Our strategic focus on three pillars—HPC, Private Cloud, and AI—keeps us at the forefront of technological evolution. AI has rapidly become a pivotal contributor to our revenue, growing its share to 15 per cent in H1FY25, with a 193 per cent Y-o-Y increase,” said  Sanjay Lodha, chairman and managing director, Netweb Technologies

Netweb Technologies share price history

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts lower at 81,050, Nifty at 24,750; FMCG, Private Bank drag

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

MicroCap stocks shine amid volatility; 1 in every 10 zoom over 10% this Oct

Raymond, shop, Raymond company

Raymond Lifestyle stock jumps 4% after Motilal Oswal's 'buy' rating

Stock market

Global investors pull money out of Indian sovereign bonds for second week

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Oberoi Realty stock gains 4% as Q2 operating profit jumps 27.5% YoY

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 133.5 per cent, while gaining 211.1 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 12.3 per cent year to date and 24.1 per cent in a year. 

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 15,534.69 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 175.23  times and at an earning per share of Rs 15.30. 

At 12:03 PM, the stock price of the company pared most of its gains and was trading 2.97 per cent higher at Rs 2761.10 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.28 per cent to 80,997.45 level.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Netweb Technologies, a provider of server, storage, and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions operates from across 15 offices in India. 




Also Read

JM Finnacial, JM Financial logo

JM Fin hits 52-wk high as RBI lifts restriction from unit to disburse loans

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank stock up 4% post Q2 results as analysts raise share price target

UltraTech

UltraTech shares muted ahead of Q2 results; Revenue to fall, say analysts

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

Pilani, Nalwa Sons, Tata Investment rally up to 17% in subdued market

gold, silver, gold silver prices

PC Jewellers stock surges 5% on turnaround in Q2; sales grow 1,430% YoY

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon