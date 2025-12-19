HUL, ONGC, Trent among 7 BSE 100 stocks technically oversold on charts

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Trent were among 7 largecap BSE 100 stocks, technically trading in oversold zone as per the RSI indicator on the daily charts. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is a commonly used momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change in price movements of the underlying stock/ index. In general, a 14-day period or 14-day RSI is a widely used indicator, as it helps in comparing the average gains and losses in that particular period and thus identify overbought and oversold levels. The RSI is plotted on a scale of 0 - 100; with a reading below 30 considered as oversold, while a reading in excess of 70 as overbought. Apart from HUL, ONGC and Trent; Power Grid Corporation, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Apollo Hospitals and Tube Investments were seen trading in oversold zone, as per the 14-day RSI indicator on the technical charts. On the stock exchanges, these 5 stocks have declined in the range of 5 - 8 per cent in the last 14 trading sessions. HUL and PFC were the top losers, down around 8 per cent each. Here's a look at these stocks:
Hindustan Unilever
Last close: ₹2,264; RSI reading: 29.22