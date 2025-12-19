Friday, December 19, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HUL, ONGC, Trent among 7 BSE 100 stocks technically oversold on charts

HUL, ONGC, Trent among 7 BSE 100 stocks technically oversold on charts

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical momentum indicator which helps in determining overbought and oversold stocks; in general, a reading below 30 is considered as oversold.

IMG: HUL, ONGC, Trent, PowerGrid, PFC, Apollo Hospitals and Tube Investments trade in oversold territory, show technical charts.

IMG: HUL, ONGC, Trent, PowerGrid, PFC, Apollo Hospitals and Tube Investments trade in oversold territory, show technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Trent were among 7 largecap BSE 100 stocks, technically trading in oversold zone as per the RSI indicator on the daily charts.  The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is a commonly used momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change in price movements of the underlying stock/ index. In general, a 14-day period or 14-day RSI is a widely used indicator, as it helps in comparing the average gains and losses in that particular period and thus identify overbought and oversold levels.  The RSI is plotted on a scale of 0 - 100; with a reading below 30 considered as oversold, while a reading in excess of 70 as overbought.  Apart from HUL, ONGC and Trent; Power Grid Corporation, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Apollo Hospitals and Tube Investments were seen trading in oversold zone, as per the 14-day RSI indicator on the technical charts.  On the stock exchanges, these 5 stocks have declined in the range of 5 - 8 per cent in the last 14 trading sessions. HUL and PFC were the top losers, down around 8 per cent each.  Here's a look at these stocks: 

Hindustan Unilever

 
 
  Last close: ₹2,264; RSI reading: 29.22 

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

 
  Last close: ₹232; RSI reading: 29.79   

Trent

 

  Last close: ₹4,029; RSI reading: 29.80   

Power Grid Corporation

 
  Last close: ₹258; RSI reading: 27.07 

Power Finance Corporation

 
  Last close: ₹335; RSI reading: 19.06 

  Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

 
  Last close: ₹6,920; RSI reading: 25.41   

Tube Investments of India

 
 
    Stock Price: ₹2,575; RSI reading: 26.90 

Topics : Market technicals stocks technical analysis technical analysis technical charts Hindustan Unilever Limited ONGC Power Grid Corp Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Trent Ltd Tube Investments of India

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

