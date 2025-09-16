Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why did Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise 3% in trade today? Details here

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rose after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth ₹136 crore.

MIDHANI reported a turnover of ₹170.50 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), up 4.3 per cent from ₹163.45 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25).

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price: State-owned Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) shares were in demand on Thursday, May 29, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 3.43 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹420 per share.
 
At 12:30 PM, Mishra Dhatu Nigam share was off day’s high, but continued to trade 1.35 per cent higher at ₹411.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.49 per cent higher at 82,183.25 levels.
 

Why did Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise in trade today?

 
Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rose after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth ₹136 crore. 
 
 
Mishra Dhatu Nigam, via an exchange filing said, “We hereby inform you that, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has secured an order of ₹136 crore. 
 
With this order, the open order position of MIDHANI as on date is around ₹1,983 crore, the company said, in a statement. 

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q1 results

 
MIDHANI reported a turnover of ₹170.50 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), up 4.3 per cent from ₹163.45 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25).
 
The company’s Value of Production (VoP) rose 14.47 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹241.29 crore, in Q1FY26, against the ₹210.79 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Ebitda grew 32.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹41.28 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹31.07 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Profit before tax (PBT) more than doubled to ₹19 crore compared to ₹8.96 crore in the year-ago quarter, while profit after tax (PAT) surged 150.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12.8 crore.
 
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), established in 1973 under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is a manufacturer of high-performance materials for strategic sectors. Commissioned in 1982, its Hyderabad production unit was set up to ensure self-reliance in the supply of critical materials like superalloys, special steels, soft magnetic alloys, and titanium alloys, essential for Defence, Space, Aeronautics, and Energy applications.
 
With nearly five decades of expertise, MIDHANI has grown into a key player in the production of special metals and alloys, including being the sole producer of titanium alloys in India. Its advanced manufacturing facilities support a wide range of complex requirements, making the company a crucial contributor to national strategic programmes and a strong contender in global markets.

