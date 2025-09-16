Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Allcargo Terminals jumps 19% on posting August biz update; check details

Allcargo Terminals jumps 19% on posting August biz update; check details

In August, Allcargo Terminals' Container Freight Station (CFS) volumes stood at 56.8 thousand Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs)

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Allcargo Terminals shares zoomed 18.5 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intra-day high of ₹399.9 per share and ₹33.57, respectively, on BSE. At 11:59 AM,  Allcargo Terminals’ share price was trading 10.17 per cent higher at ₹31.2 per share on BSE . In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 82,147.14.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹786.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹48.48 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹19.61.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATE TODAY

What led to a rally in Allcargo Terminals' shares? 

The stock gained after Allcargo Terminals released its August business update. In August, Allcargo Terminals’ Container Freight Station (CFS) volumes stood at 56.8 thousand Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), up 9 per ent over July 2025 and 6 per cent over August 2024. 
 
 
Allcargo Terminals, demerged from Allcargo Logistics, is a multimodal logistics solutions provider and is an independent entity listed in the Indian stock exchanges in August 2023. ATL offers India’s widest CFS networks and specialises in Container Freight Stations (CFS) and Inland Container Depots (ICD), operating at the strategic locations of Nhava Sheva JNPT, Mundra, Chennai, and Kolkata. Its best-in-class digital app and portal, myCFS, enables contactless CFS services. ATL adheres to unparalleled safety and security standards, including OHSAS, ISO, and GSV (C-TPAT-compliant).
 
In its annual report for FY2024-25, the company said that it looks forward to increasing capacity in key markets by 55 per cent and expanding its regional footprint by entering the ICD NCR market, contributing to a more balanced geographical mix. While volumes and revenue were historically west India–centric, the next five years are expected to see a strong contribution from the north and south regions. 

In Q1FY26, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹9 crore, as compared to ₹10 crore, a year ago. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at ₹187 crore, as against ₹190 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹35 crore, as compared to ₹30 crore a year ago. 
 

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

