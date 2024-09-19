Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Will the BSE Sensex hit 90,000-mark by Dec 2024? Here's what chart says

Will the BSE Sensex hit 90,000-mark by Dec 2024? Here's what chart says

The Sensex hit a new high at 83,774 in intra-day deals on Thursday; and has rallied 6% this quarter. Can the BSE benchmark rally another 7.4% to hit the 90K mark by year-end? Check key levels here.

Sensex, Nifty, stock market, BSE, NSE

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BSE Sensex rallied 1 per cent or 826 points in Thursday's intra-day deals to hit a new all-time high at 83,774 following a 50 basis points interest rate cut announced by the US Federal Reserve. Analysts believe that availability of cheaper funds in the US could attract more foreign inflows to markets such as India.

Meanwhile, its counterpart, NSE Nifty registered a new life-time high at 25,612, and was seen quoting above the 25,500 levels. Track Live Updates
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Indian markets have been on a roll post the Covid-19 fall. In the calendar year 2024 alone, the BSE Sensex has surged 16 per cent thus far; with a 6 per cent gain coming in the September quarter itself.
 

During the course of the year, the BSE Sensex crossed the 80,000 landmark for the first-time ever on July 03, 2024. The BSE benchmark index had taken just 137 trading sessions to rally from the 70,000 landmark to 80,000.

At present, the BSE index has completed 53 trading sessions since crossing the 80,000-mark. The BSE Sensex is now another 7.4 per cent or 6,200-odd points shy from the 90,000 milestone, with another 70-odd trading sessions remaining in this calendar year. 

More From This Section

NTPC

NTPC hits all-time high after arm files draft papers for Rs 10,000-cr IPO

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600pts at record 83,600, Nifty above 25,500 on 50bps cut

IT stocks. Photo: iStock

Why did Mphasis, Nifty IT gain up to 4% after US Fed cut rates by 50 bps?

IPO

Northern Arc Capital IPO closes today; GMP up 60%; should you subscribe?

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

US Fed rate cut: How leading brokerages interpret the development

As such, can the BSE Sensex hit the 90,000 milestone by December 2024? Here's what the chart suggest:

BSE Sensex
Current Level: 83,600
Support: 82,950; 82,250; 81,250
Resistance: 84,865; 85,250; 87,650 

The BSE Sensex is trading on a buoyant note across time-frames, with the benchmark index firmly above its key moving averages. At present, the index is seen treading along the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily scale. Sustained trade above 83,650 levels could see added upside momentum.

In case, the Sensex closes below 83,650, the index could consolidate in the near-term with support seen at 82,950 and 82,250 levels. As per the medium-term chart, the Sensex could soon test 85,250 levels.

As per the quarterly Fibonacci chart, with today's high above 83,750 hurdle;  the Sensex has opened the doors for a likely test of 84,865 in September itself. The quarterly chart suggests that the bias for the Sensex shall remain positive as long as the index holds above 81,250 levels.

Meanwhile, on the longer-term scale, break and sustained trade above 84,865 levels; can lead to a sustained rally towards 91,000-mark. However, in the interim strong resistance for the BSE Sensex can be expected around 87,650 levels; hints the yearly Fibonacci chart.
 

Also Read

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

Infy, TCS, LTIM: Pivot levels to track on IT stocks as Fed readies rate cut

Nifty 50

Can Nifty hit 26,000 post Fed rate cut? Check FIIs, retail bets here

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Divi's Lab, AEL, M&M among top movers & shakers in FY25; trading guide here

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

US Fed rate cut: Watch these levels on Sensex, Nifty, Nifty IT this week

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

F&O Insights: FIIs up long bets in Nifty; 7 stocks in F&O ban today

Topics : Market Outlook S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading share market Market trends MARKETS TODAY Trading strategies stock market bulls stock market rally US Fed interest rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon