Home / Markets / News / Windsor Machines locked in 10% upper circuit on acquiring Global CNC

Windsor Machines locked in 10% upper circuit on acquiring Global CNC

Windsor Machines shares were locked in a 10 per cent upper circuit at Rs 253.45 a piece on the BSE on Tuesday

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Windsor Machines shares were locked in a 10 per cent upper circuit at Rs 253.45 a piece on the BSE on Tuesday after the company announced an acquisition of Global CNC to foray in CNC and other industrial machine manufacturing
 
Windsor Machines, the plastic processing machinery manufacturer on Monday acquired a 100 per cent stake in Global CNC Private Limited (GCPL), a Rajkot (Gujarat) based company specialising in computer numerical controlled (CNC) machines. 
 
GCPL had total revenue of Rs 162 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The total consideration payable for the acquisition is Rs 343.11 crore and the transaction is subject to statutory and other regulatory approvals, the company said.
 
 
GCPL's expertise in CNC turning machines, vertical machining centres (VMC), and special purpose machines (SPM) complements Windsor’s existing portfolio, enhancing its offerings to industries such as automotive, general engineering, agriculture, medical, oil & gas, and railways. 
 
With 320 employees, GCPL brings valuable skill sets and cutting-edge technology to the table, Windsor Machines said in a statement. The company further said that directors, Hitendrabhai Patel and Dharmendra Varsada will continue to lead GCPL, ensuring continuity and driving growth.
 
“GCPL’s innovative approach to CNC automation, coupled with their impressive client base, presents significant opportunities for expansion and synergy. This acquisition strengthens our position as a comprehensive solutions provider, bolstering our presence in India and abroad," said Vinay Bansod, executive director and CEO, Windsor Machines.
 
Windsor Machines specialises in manufacturing plastic processing machinery, including pipe extrusion, blown film extrusion, and injection moulding machines. The company operates three manufacturing facilities located in Thane (Maharashtra), Vatva (Gujarat), and Chhatral (Gujarat).

In a separate filing, the company also informed about a meeting of the board of directors of the company to consider fund raising by way of issue of any instrument or securities through qualified institutional placement, private placement, public issue of equity, debt securities, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode. 
 
Windsor Machines Industries share price history
The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 193 per cent, while gaining 205 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 9.9 per cent year to date and 21.7 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1,645.70 crore. Windsor Machines shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of -67.34 times and at an earning per share of Rs -3.42. 
   

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

