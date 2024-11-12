Business Standard
HG Infra Engineering share price slips 8% as Q2 net profit plunges 16% YoY

The fall in the HG Infra share price came after the company reported weak numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

HG Infra share price: HG Infra Engineering (HG Infra) shares plunged up to 7.86 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,181 per share on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. 
 
The fall in the HG Infra share price came after the company reported weak numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).
 
HG Infra’s profit dropped 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 80.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 96.1 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).
 
The company’s revenue from operations dropped 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 902.4 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 954.5 crore in the September quarter of FY24.
 
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), fell marginally (0.3 per cent) annually to Rs 219.5 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 220.1 crore in Q2FY24. 
 
However, Ebitda margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) to 24.3 per cent in the September quarter of financial year 2025, from 23 per cent in the September quarter of financial year 2024. 

Last month, HG Infra Engineering announced that it has been declared as qualified bidder by the NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited for 185 MW/370 MWh out of the project of tariff-based setting up of 500 MW/1000 MWh standalone battery energy storage systems in India with viability gap funding support.
 
HG Infra Engineering is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business including maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works. 
 
The market capitalisation of HG Infra is Rs 7,840.08 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category. 
 
At 11:45 AM, HG Infra shares were trading 4.50 per cent lower at Rs 1,224.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 79,457.25 levels.

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

