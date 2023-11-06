Zerodha fixes tech glitch, says affected clients can only exit positions

Also Read

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

Zerodha forays into MF space with passive fund launches: Should you invest?

TMS Ep557: Human error in railways, alcobev sector, Ethics Committee & more

Zerodha profit and revenue up 39% at Rs 2,907 cr and Rs 6,875 cr in FY23

L&T Finance to sell bad loans worth Rs 3,022 crore to AMCs: Report

JSW Infra hits new high, freezes at 10% upper circuit on strong Q2 results

Upcoming state elections not much of a worry for markets: Analysts

Steady NIM, credit costs may drive SBI's re-rating in near-term: Analysts

SBI trades flat; underperforms in a firm market post mixed Q2 earnings