Zomato, Nykaa: New-age stocks defy market fall; analysts see more upside

The carnage in the mid, and small-cap stocks has engulfed scores of stocks over the past one month. However, stocks of new-age companies such as Zomato, and Nykaa have largely bucked the trend, rallying up to 11 per cent during the period.

Data from ACE Equity shows that shares of Zomato, Nykaa (FSN-e Commerce), and PB Fintech have surged in the range of 4.6 per cent to 11.4 per cent in one month, as against up to 6.3 per cent decline in the Nifty MidCap, and SmallCap indices.

Paytm, however, has tumbled 7.3 per cent amid regulatory action by the