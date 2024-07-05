Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Earnings upgrade, valuation uptick for consumer companies' stocks

Increasing trends of premiumisation and volume growth may also expand operating margins by 50-75 basis points, despite higher marketing expenses and competition

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.
Premium

Representative Picture

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Analysts are turning their attention to the FMCG sector for several reasons. Management commentary during Q4FY24 earnings calls cited rural demand pickup, distribution expansion, new launches among others which led to some expectations of volume recovery.

Most analysts see volume expansion in single digits but the emergence of several positive factors could support double digit growth.

As a result, many FMCG stocks have seen price recovery since Q4 results. Post elections, there’s been more attention on the sector due to belief that the new political coalition will focus policy on rural pain points, leading to moves that

Also Read

Kaya freezes 10% upper circuit on collaboration with Marico

Kaya stock freezes at 10% upper circuit on Marico marketing collaboration

PremiumThe Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

FMCG sector weightage in Nifty 50 falls to lowest level since 2010

bse sensex nifty stock market

Analysts pick stocks to buy as Sensex hits 80,000; HDFC Bank, ITC top bets

FMCG

Nestle, VBL, Godrej Cons: Nuvama picks these FMCG stocks on robust outlook

Sev, bhujiya, snacks

Gopal Snacks zooms on new product launch; stock falls 17% from issue price

Topics : FMCG stocks Consumer demand Rural consumption FMCG companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon