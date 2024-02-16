Improved cost ratios to boost State Bank of India's profitability

India’s largest PSU bank, State Bank of India, delivered excellent results, once the impact of a big jump in employee expenses was adjusted for. The net interest income (NII) beat the Street due to a better net interest margin (NIM) and good loan growth.

The credit growth at 5.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) (15 per cent year on year) was excellent for a large bank. The NII was reported at Rs 39,800 crore (up 4.6 per cent Y-o-Y) due to better NIM at 3.07 per cent (3.04 per cent in Q2FY24) and stronger loan growth. Deposit growth was 13 per