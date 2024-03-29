Sensex (    %)
                             
Improving hiring expectations, investment gains positive for Info Edge

Naukri continues to be the market leader among recruitment portals with a database of over 95 million and a 70 per cent traffic market share in the segment

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Although Q3FY24 was marginally below expectations, Info Edge (India) is witnessing strong investment trends and hitting new highs. The big driver is optimism about a pickup in the jobs market, which benefits Naukri and could mean upgrades in Q4FY24 expectations.

The JobSpeak Index which Naukri releases on a monthly basis is showing a “transformative shift”. The February 24 index had a 13 per cent month-on-month improvement over January 24, with strong hiring across oil & gas and pharma sectors although it was weaker on a year-on-year basis. The management remains optimistic that the slowdown in IT hiring (which contributes around 50

Info Edge Info Edge (India) job market Naukri Job Speak index

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

