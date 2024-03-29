Improving hiring expectations, investment gains positive for Info Edge

Although Q3FY24 was marginally below expectations, Info Edge (India) is witnessing strong investment trends and hitting new highs. The big driver is optimism about a pickup in the jobs market, which benefits Naukri and could mean upgrades in Q4FY24 expectations.

The JobSpeak Index which Naukri releases on a monthly basis is showing a “transformative shift”. The February 24 index had a 13 per cent month-on-month improvement over January 24, with strong hiring across oil & gas and pharma sectors although it was weaker on a year-on-year basis. The management remains optimistic that the slowdown in IT hiring (which contributes around 50