Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Investment bankers' fees to manage IPOs jump as issue size shrink in 2023

Industry experts note that the work required for an IPO remains consistent, regardless of the issue size

ipo

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The fees charged by investment banks for managing initial public offerings (IPOs) have risen to an average of 3.23 per cent of the issue size this calendar year, the highest since at least 2020. This marks an 8 per cent increase from last year, when the average fees stood at 2.99 per cent.

The uptick in investment banking fees comes as the average IPO size has contracted this year. In the first nine months of 2022, 34 IPOs garnered Rs 26,933 crore, translating into an average issue size of Rs 750 crore. By contrast, 40 IPOs mobilised Rs 59,302 crore in 2022. Although IPO mobilisation during the first nine months is less than half of last year's, the fee pool has shrunk by only 25 per cent. According to data compiled by Prime Database, a primary market tracker, the IPO fee pool for this year stands at Rs 750 crore, compared to nearly Rs 1,000 crore in 2020.

Industry experts note that the work required for an IPO remains consistent, regardless of the issue size. Consequently, they tend to charge higher fees in percentage terms for smaller issues. "If the issue size is small, bankers will have to increase the fee percentage to achieve the minimum fee threshold," said Munish Aggarwal, managing director and head of equity capital markets at Equirus Group.

Investment bankers' fees were the highest at 7 per cent for the Rs 155-crore IPO of Global Surfaces. Other notable issues included Vishnu Prakash Pungalia (6.37 per cent), Ratnaveer Precision (5 per cent), and Aeroflex Industries (4.7 per cent). In absolute terms, Mankind Pharma’s Rs 4,326-crore IPO yielded the highest fee of Rs 102 crore.

Pranjal Srivastava, partner in investment banking at Centrum Capital, said that larger issues allow for lower percentage fees as even 1 per cent can amount to a significant sum. "For large floats, multiple investment bankers are involved. To ensure a fair distribution of the fee pool, higher charges are often necessary," he added.

Bankers also indicated that smaller issues frequently require more work, as such companies are generally less well-known and need more convincing for the investor community.

Looking ahead, investment banks are likely to continue charging higher fees, especially as smaller IPOs are expected to dominate the market. "Investors are increasingly focusing on small-cap stocks, which is evident from the higher inflows into small-cap funds. Given the optimistic market sentiment, we expect a healthy pipeline of mid-sized transactions," said Aggarwal.

The IPO market got off to a slow start in 2023, with no new launches in the first two months. However, positive momentum picked up as benchmark indices like Nifty, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 reached new lifetime highs. The resurgence in market activity was further bolstered by abundant liquidity from both foreign and domestic investors, keeping the post-listing performance robust.

Cost of going public
Fees charged by bankers to manage an IPO has ranged between 0.6% and 7.1% this year
        
           
           
Calendar year No. of IPOs Amt mobilised (Rs cr) Avg issue size (Rs cr) Feel pool (Rs cr)
Avg fee per issue (%)
2020 15 26,613 1,774 369 3.01 2021 63 118,723 1,884 2,646 2.88 2022 40 59,302 1,483 999 2.99 2023* 34 26,933 792 749 3.23                        
Source: Prime Database; Note: * Up to Sep 30
       
Topics : investment bankers IPO India share market

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

