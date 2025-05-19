Monday, May 19, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / IT stocks fall as Moody's downgrades US sovereign credit rating to 'AA1'

IT stocks slipped after Moody's downgraded the US credit rating to 'AA1', with analysts calling the fall a knee-jerk reaction due to US market reliance

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Indian IT stocks declined, and the Nifty IT index fell by 1.3 per cent on Monday after Moody’s downgraded the US sovereign credit rating last week to ‘AA1’ from ‘AAA’. All constituents of the IT index declined.
 
Mphasis, which fell by 2.5 per cent, was the worst performer, followed by Infosys, which dropped 1.9 per cent, and Coforge, which slipped 1.8 per cent.
 
Moody’s stated that the downgrade reflects the rise over more than a decade in US government debt and interest payment ratios to significantly higher levels than similarly rated sovereigns. 
 
 
“Successive US administrations and Congress have failed to agree on measures to reverse the trend of large annual fiscal deficits and growing interest costs,” Moody’s said on Friday.

The downgrade comes amid concerns over a potential slowdown in the US economy and as former President Donald Trump restructures trade agreements with the country’s key trading partners.
 
IT stocks declined as Indian tech firms earn a significant portion of their revenue from the US.
 
However, analysts termed the market reaction as a knee-jerk response, suggesting the downgrade would have limited long-term impact on the outlook for IT firms.
 
“The US markets have gone up even after similar downgrades in the past. The impact on IT stocks will be temporary. But IT firms do have other challenges—they are posting poor single-digit revenue growth in dollar terms, which won’t change much due to the rating action,” said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics. 
 
Chokkalingam added that major IT firms are sitting on large cash reserves with limited expansion opportunities.
 
“Large IT companies have been returning cash to shareholders through buybacks or dividends rather than diversifying. The only growth avenue left for them is acquisitions. Going forward, we could see mid-sized IT firms getting acquired. Otherwise, revenue growth in dollar terms will continue to shrink,” he added.
 
Looking ahead, the pressure on IT stocks is expected to persist.
 
“The outlook for the IT sector is slightly negative. Large US corporations are likely to renegotiate contracts with Indian IT firms to reduce costs. The slump in earnings growth is not yet reflected in their valuations. Moreover, there is uncertainty around US trade policy and its impact on the IT sector. Investors should ideally remain underweight until there is clarity on trade policy and we see the next wave of large contracts,” said U R Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.
 
So far in 2025, the Nifty IT index has declined by 13.5 per cent.
 

Topics : IT stocks Moodys stock market trading Nifty IT stocks

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

