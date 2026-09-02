Medium-term gains, valuations may limit downsides for Happiest Minds

While there are significant synergies and opportunities to scale up the business, the lack of an acquisition premium has weighed on the stock of the Ashok Soota-promoted company. Further, the two-step process to acquire the 22 per cent promoter stake in Happiest Minds will not trigger an open offer and thus leaves no cash exit option for investors.

Brokerages have a mixed outlook on Happiest Minds stock, with the sell camp citing leadership transition uncertainty, while the positive views are centred on growth opportunities over the medium-to-long term. Further, the sharp correction and price targets translate into reasonable upside from the current levels.

The two-step transaction process involves ITC Infotech buying a 22.1 per cent stake held by the founder-promoter and promoter entities for Rs 1,330 crore at Rs 395 a share. This will be followed by the amalgamation of Happiest Minds into ITC Infotech through a share swap. The shareholders of Happiest Minds will receive 25 shares of ITC Infotech for every 81 shares they hold in the company.

HDFC Securities Research believes that the transaction is structured to avoid an open offer, as the stake purchase is just under the 25 per cent threshold that would trigger a mandatory open offer. For minority shareholders, the practical outcome is straightforward: there is no cash exit at any stage, point out Vinesh Vala and Amit Chandra. Further, the deal will also allow ITC Infotech to get listed without an IPO.

The merger values Happiest Minds at Rs 405 per share, largely in line with the listed price when the deal was announced. Post the deal, ITC will hold 73.4 per cent of the combined entity, while existing Happiest Minds shareholders will own 26.6 per cent. The transaction requires regulatory and shareholder approval, and the expected timeline for closure is 15 months.

There are multiple positives to the deal, as the merged entity will be able to operate at scale, have a geographically diverse presence and cross-sell while getting access to large enterprise deals.

Kunal Bajaj and Shreya Mehra of Choice Institutional Equities remain constructive on the transaction, as the combination provides Happiest Minds with the scale and breadth required to unlock its next leg of growth while retaining its core AI and digital-engineering strengths. The focus now shifts to execution, particularly the ability to convert greater scale and cross-sell opportunities into sustainable revenue growth while maintaining margin and differentiation, they add.

While the company (combined entity) ended FY26 with revenue of Rs 7,033 crore, it is guiding for revenue growth of 12.5 per cent on a constant-currency basis and expects to hit the $1 billion (Rs 9,490 crore) mark by FY28.

HDFC Securities has downgraded the stock to ‘Add’ as the deal price implies no takeover premium, the 15-month integration timeline brings uncertainty, and there is no clarity on the retention plans of the existing management team. The brokerage has now assigned a target price of Rs 400.