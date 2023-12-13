Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

Mutual Fund IPOs anchor bigger than FPIs for a second year in a row

So far this calendar, domestic funds subscribe for shares worth Rs 5,577 cr in anchor category, while FPIs Rs 5,417 cr

mutual fund investors

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds (MFs) are likely to surpass foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in terms of anchor investments in initial public offerings (IPOs) for the second consecutive year. In the calendar year 2023 so far, MFs have invested Rs 5,577 crore as anchor investors vis-à-vis Rs 5,417 crore investment by FPIs this year.

In 2022, MFs had invested Rs 9,026 crore as anchor investment, 21 per cent higher than the FPI tally of Rs 7,105 crore. This was the first time since 2014 that MFs had outpaced FPIs in anchor investments.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Just like in the secondary markets, MFs have assumed a bigger role in both the anchor book and the main book for IPOs amid rising inflows into equity schemes. MFs have outpaced FPIs in terms of equity market deployment for two straight years.

"The current equity-oriented domestic mutual fund assets under management are worth Rs 27 trillion. This is driving strong domestic participation not just in IPOs but also in other equity offerings such as blocks and QIPs. In 2023, on average, 65 per cent of the anchor book was covered by domestic institutions," said Nipun Goel, Head-Investment Banking, IIFL Securities.

Dropping the anchor
    (Rs.crore)
YEAR FPIs MUTUAL FUND
2020 4,198 3,051
2021 29,037 13,528
2022 7,105 9,028
2023* 5,417 5,577
     
Source : primedatabase.com
     
As on December 12

 

MFs made a net equity buying of Rs 1.85 trillion in 2022, while their total deployment stands at Rs 1.55 trillion in 2023 so far. In comparison, FPIs were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 1.25 trillion in 2022 and have invested Rs 1.37 trillion this year.

"The strong flows into domestic funds have added resilience to Indian markets. In previous cycles, it was said that 'If the NYSE sneezes, the Indian market catches a cold'. That is clearly not true anymore, and Indian markets have remained strong even in periods where FPI flows were negative," said Raj Balakrishnan, Co-Head, India Investment Banking, Bank of America India (BofA India).

Anchor investors, also referred to as cornerstone investors in some global markets, are institutional investors who are allotted shares a day before the IPO opens. Big investor names subscribing to shares in the anchor book helps instil confidence among retail investors, who typically take cues from others.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

China challenge for Indian agrichemicals firm PI Industries

Sebi halts Religare Commodities' registration in NSEL paired contracts case

Road projects likely to hit slow lane ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Sebi tweaks rule on upstreaming clients' funds by brokers to clearing corps

Jindal Stainless, PNB among four stocks to enter MSCI global index in Feb


The anchor investments, both by MFs and FPIs, have declined year-on-year despite a similar number of issuances. The dip can be attributed to the biggest-ever IPO brought by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in 2022. The insurer alone received 48 per cent of the total anchor money in 2022 at Rs 4,355 crore. If LIC is excluded, this year's IPO anchor book is 19 per cent higher than that of 2022, shows data from Prime Database.

The lower anchor investments by FPIs vis-à-vis MFs can also be attributed to a decline in the average IPO size, say experts. The average size of IPOs in 2023 is Rs 1,078 crore. FPIs tend to give a miss to smaller IPOs due to liquidity concerns.

Among fund houses, ICICI Prudential MF put in the highest amount at Rs 801 crore, followed by Nippon India (Rs 556 crore) and HDFC (Rs 556 crore) in the anchor book this year.
Topics : IPO Mutual Funds stock market trading share market Market news

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon