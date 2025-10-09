Prestige Estates' strong H1 puts it on course to top FY26 guidance

The stock of real estate major Prestige Estates Projects (PEPL) was among the top gainers in the BSE 200 index, rising 4.4 per cent after the company indicated healthy growth in its pre-quarter update for the September quarter (Q2FY26).

Strong Q2 sales and record H1 performance

While Q2 sales were strong, the first half (H1FY26) pre-sales or bookings surpassed the full FY25 total. The strong bookings trend is expected to support the stock, which, along with its real estate peers, has sharply underperformed the broader markets and benchmarks over the past year. The stock is down 15 per