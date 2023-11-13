Strong market outlook to keep Coal India stock at elevated levels

Coal India’s (CIL’s) second-quarter (Q2) 2023-24 (FY24) revenue increased by 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 32,800 crore, driven by higher volumes and fuel supply agreement (FSA) realisation.

The blended average selling price (ASP) was down 3 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 1,726 per tonne, but the FSA ASP was up 9 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 1,542 per tonne, while the e-auction ASP declined by 53 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,828 per tonne.

Although the e-auction premium cooled off, it is still above its historical average at around 83 per cent, and it is expected to stay between 80 per cent and 85 per cent for FY24.