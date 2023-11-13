Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Strong market outlook to keep Coal India stock at elevated levels

The adjusted operating profit increased 11 per cent y-o-y to Rs 8,900 crore, owing to lower-than-expected employee costs, lower contractual expenses, and input costs

Coal India
Premium

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Coal India’s (CIL’s) second-quarter (Q2) 2023-24 (FY24) revenue increased by 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 32,800 crore, driven by higher volumes and fuel supply agreement (FSA) realisation.

The blended average selling price (ASP) was down 3 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 1,726 per tonne, but the FSA ASP was up 9 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 1,542 per tonne, while the e-auction ASP declined by 53 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,828 per tonne.

Although the e-auction premium cooled off, it is still above its historical average at around 83 per cent, and it is expected to stay between 80 per cent and 85 per cent for FY24.

Also Read

Coal India's long-term prospects remain healthy; analysts positive on stock

Centre issues allocation orders to successful bidders of 22 coal blocks

CIL eyes Rs 2,703-crore incremental revenue with 8% thermal coal hike

Overall coal stocks reach 110.58 million tonnes, up 44%: Coal ministry

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

Sebi asks stock brokers to simplify terms and conditions for investors

Samvat 2079: Bond yields soften, rupee stable despite falling to fresh lows

Strong outlook, sector re-rating to support ABB stock after Q2 results

ESAF Small Finance Bank shares gain 15% during stock market debut

Net inflows in equity schemes rebounded to Rs 20K crore in October

Topics : Stock Market Coal India CIL

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon