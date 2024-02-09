Sensex (    %)
                        
Strong prospects may drive growth rates for food delivery platform Zomato

In the quick commerce segment, Blinkit GOV was Rs 3,500 crore (up 28 per cent Q-o-Q and up 103 per cent Y-o-Y), led both by stronger MTU and better ordering frequency

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time
Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Zomato’s food delivery business reported 6 per cent Q-o-Q (27 per cent Y-o-Y) growth in Gross Order Value or GOV. The base of Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) grew 2.2 per cent Q-o-Q to 18.8 million. The gross take rate (including delivery charges) declined by 20 basis points (bps) to 23.9 per cent due to lower delivery charges collected from customers. The contribution margin rose 50bps Q-o-Q to 7.1 per cent.

In the quick commerce segment, Blinkit GOV was Rs 3,500 crore (up 28 per cent Q-o-Q and up 103 per cent Y-o-Y), led both by stronger MTU and better ordering frequency.

Topics : The Compass Food delivery Zomato stock market trading

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

