Strong prospects may drive growth rates for food delivery platform Zomato

Zomato’s food delivery business reported 6 per cent Q-o-Q (27 per cent Y-o-Y) growth in Gross Order Value or GOV. The base of Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) grew 2.2 per cent Q-o-Q to 18.8 million. The gross take rate (including delivery charges) declined by 20 basis points (bps) to 23.9 per cent due to lower delivery charges collected from customers. The contribution margin rose 50bps Q-o-Q to 7.1 per cent.

In the quick commerce segment, Blinkit GOV was Rs 3,500 crore (up 28 per cent Q-o-Q and up 103 per cent Y-o-Y), led both by stronger MTU and better ordering frequency.