Sustaining price hikes, demand uptick key for cement companies' stocks

The operating profit margins of cement companies should have seen a recovery in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25), owing to seasonal demand supported by 2-2.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) price hikes and better operating leverage. On average, operating profit per tonne may rise by over 25 per cent Q-o-Q but may still be somewhat below the Q4FY24 levels. Due to volume gains estimated to be in the range of 6-7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), aggregate operating profit should rise by 10 per cent Y-o-Y and by over 50 per cent Q-o-Q.

Among companies, Shree Cement and JK Cement may