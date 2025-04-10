Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 08:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sustaining price hikes, demand uptick key for cement companies' stocks

Sustaining price hikes, demand uptick key for cement companies' stocks

Cement demand rose all-India by 6-7 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4 after growing 4 per cent Y-o-Y in 9MFY25

Among companies, Shree Cement and JK Cement may register the highest operating profit gains, while UltraTech may enjoy gains from integration of its recent acquisitions.

Devangshu Datta
Apr 10 2025

The operating profit margins of cement companies should have seen a recovery in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25), owing to seasonal demand supported by 2-2.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) price hikes and better operating leverage. On average, operating profit per tonne may rise by over 25 per cent Q-o-Q but may still be somewhat below the Q4FY24 levels. Due to volume gains estimated to be in the range of 6-7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), aggregate operating profit should rise by 10 per cent Y-o-Y and by over 50 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
Among companies, Shree Cement and JK Cement may
