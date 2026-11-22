The EPM operates through two integrated sub-schemes, ‘Niryat Protsahan’, which facilitates access to trade finance, and ‘Niryat Disha’, which supports market access and addresses non-financial barriers to exports.

The six Niryat Disha interventions are Market Access Support (MAS) to help organize/participate in trade fairs, exhibitions, buyer-seller meets and trade delegations, including airfare reimbursement for eligible participants; Trade Regulations, Accreditation and Compliance Enablement (TRACE) for partial reimbursement of eligible testing, inspection and certification costs to meet overseas requirements; Logistics Interventions for Freight and Transport (LIFT) for partial freight reimbursement for eligible micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in identified low export-intensity districts; Integrated Support for Trade Intelligence and Facilitation (INSIGHT) for supporting market intelligence, information on trade requirements and guidance to help firms identify and pursue export opportunities; Facilitating Logistics, Overseas Warehousing and Fulfilment (FLOW) for supporting access to overseas warehousing and order fulfilment infrastructure, including support for ecommerce exports; and the scheme for global outreach for branding, labelling and export packaging to help expand and sustain global markets for Indian goods and services by developing a unified brand India framework.

The government has been amending the guidelines and constituting committees to oversee implementation of the schemes.

Last Tuesday, the government enhanced the maximum eligible export turnover for availing airfare reimbursement under the MAS from ₹75 lakh in the preceding year to ₹50 crore, raised the airfare reimbursement limit up to 95 per cent for MSMEs and 80 per cent for other eligible entities, within monetary ceilings and reduced the mandatory membership period with export promotion councils from six to three months. Under the TRACE scheme, the government increased the number of testing, inspection, and certification entries eligible for reimbursement from 462 to 600.

Under the LIFT scheme, the government expanded the coverage of low export-intensity districts to 308 listed districts, expanded the categories of eligible gateways to include Land Customs Stations and Integrated Check Posts with an attached Container Freight Station, added inland waterways to the existing modes of transport, extended the air freight support for export shipments to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in addition to the North Eastern Region, reduced the minimum qualifying inland haul from 200 kilometre (km) to 100 km, with reimbursement limited to 400 km and extended the support to all exportable merchandise items, except those specified in the negative list of export products/categories.

It is too early to say how exporters will respond to these amendments, but one point is getting clear. The exporters will take the subsidies on offer if the activity itself, say air travel or participating in an exhibition, is justified on commercial considerations. A subsidy may tip the balance sometimes. Similarly, businesses may welcome the subsidies under the Production Linked Incentive and other schemes, income tax rate cuts, GST rate cuts, improved market access through trade agreements and so on but will invest only when it makes commercial sense.

The government should ask businesses which obstacles most often cause them to let go export or investment opportunities.