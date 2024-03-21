Back to office, everyone

“Not cutting down on hiring, but want to end WFH,” read the headline of an article quoting the MD of TCS (Business Standard, February 21, 2024). It left me wondering what was going on.



It seemed like yesterday when all IT majors were singing the praises of the #WorkFromHome practice. There were even reports that said many companies were planning on moving to #WFH permanently. A few of us saw challenges along the way. I had penned a column in this paper pointing to the importance of ‘Employer Branding’ and how WFH might come in the way of building a