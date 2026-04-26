Complementarity sans capability: Limits of India's trade strategy
India's trade pacts with developed economies highlight a gap: without stronger domestic capabilities, complementarity alone cannot deliver balanced gains
TNC Rajagopalan
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Last Monday, the three-day visit of the President of South Korea to India concluded with numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding in several areas, including trade, shipbuilding, ports, energy, sustainability, science, technology, digital security, supply chains, steel, culture, sports and so on. Both countries aimed to double bilateral trade from the current $27 billion to $54 billion by 2030. Such agreements signal intent but translate into outcomes only when supported by firm-level decisions and domestic regulatory alignment.
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Topics : trade agreements FTA BS Opinion