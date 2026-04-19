Consumer protection: Flat buyers' rights must not be scuttled by financiers
Seldom do courts take cognizance of Section 9 of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act, which says that if a mortgage is created, it shall not affect the buyer's rights
Jehangir B Gai
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Anshuman Sharma booked a flat with Orbit Corporation in a redevelopment project called Orbit Grand, located at Lower Parel in Mumbai. He paid ₹61,73,973 in instalments. However, the developer ran into financial problems. In 2015, Sharma approached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (National Commission) with a complaint against the builder, its director Pujit Ravikiran Aggarwal, and its marketing head Sanjay Bhutani, seeking a refund of the amount paid by him, along with interest and compensation. Subsequently, in May 2018, Sharma learnt that the builder had gone into liquidation and that the Bombay High Court had appointed the official liquidator. The liquidator was also made a party to the dispute.
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