close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Consumer sentiments fall short

Expectations of household incomes a year later turned positive in March 2023 for the first time since April 2020

Mahesh Vyas
consumer sentiments
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Consumer sentiments improved by a marginal 1.2 per cent in March 2023. This is a small increase compared to the 4 and 5 per cent increases registered in January and February, respectively. The increase also seems to be a bit of a struggle. The increase in the overall sentiments is not a reflection of mild all-round improvements. It is a mix of some vigour in urban regions and significant indifference in rural India. Most importantly, while expectations and current incomes seem to have improved, the intentions to spend on consumer durables have not. We deal with this reticence first.
The very pertinent indicator of an impending turnaround of the economy is when more households feel enthused to spend more on discretionary goods and services. This indication of a turnaround continues to remain elusive.
During March 2023, 24 per cent of the households stated that it was a better time to spend on consumer durables than it was a year ago. This is a big i
Or

Also Read

Consumer sentiments depressed in December

Consumer sentiments improve

Consumer sentiments improve, but still too low

What explains wide rural-urban divide despite more job creation?

Minorities face little bias in labour markets

Labour churns in March

Consumer sentiments improve

Employment in agriculture soars in Maharashtra

Consumer sentiments high on expectations

Employment inches up in urban India

The Pawar gambit: Why did the Maratha strongman come to Adani's defence?

Key FTP changes that didn't find mention in the highlights

Wealth creation is simple but not easy, requires discipline

Rolling the dice on growth

Will my job be threatened?

Topics : Urban India | consumer sentiment | income | Households | Indian Economy

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon