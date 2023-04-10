Consumer sentiments fall short



During March 2023, 24 per cent of the households stated that it was a better time to spend on consumer durables than it was a year ago. This is a big i The very pertinent indicator of an impending turnaround of the economy is when more households feel enthused to spend more on discretionary goods and services. This indication of a turnaround continues to remain elusive.

Consumer sentiments improved by a marginal 1.2 per cent in March 2023. This is a small increase compared to the 4 and 5 per cent increases registered in January and February, respectively. The increase also seems to be a bit of a struggle. The increase in the overall sentiments is not a reflection of mild all-round improvements. It is a mix of some vigour in urban regions and significant indifference in rural India. Most importantly, while expectations and current incomes seem to have improved, the intentions to spend on consumer durables have not. We deal with this reticence first.