Delhi's recurring tragedies reveal a failure of urban morality
We have built an economy that can deliver everything - from iPhones to biryani - to a doorstep in 10 minutes, but it cannot deliver a fire engine through a lane in 20
Amit Kapoor
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There is an eerie symmetry between Delhi’s two great fires of June. On June 13, 1997, as many as 59 people suffocated inside Uphaar Cinema, a hall in Green Park that was illegally altered for profit. On June 3, 2026, a few kilometres away in Hauz Rani, 21 people died at Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast, a building running 26 rooms on a permit for six and without fire clearance. Twenty-nine years separate the two tragedies and yet the lessons that should separate them are nowhere to be found. This symmetry is deeply personal for me. My paternal aunt, Rekha Mehra, and my cousin, Vedant Mehra, were among Uphaar’s 59, and this June the grief returned as if the years had not passed.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Fire accident Delhi fire fire BS Opinion