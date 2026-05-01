Failed isolation: Three pillars supporting India's Pak policy have fallen
On social media, Pakistanis, even many of those unfriendly to the military-led establishment, which has reasserted its control over the country, are rejoicing
Mihir S Sharma
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For several years now, the official Indian view on Pakistan has been threefold. First, it has largely tried to isolate it diplomatically, calculating that an Islamabad without friends is one that will be less likely to make trouble in the region. Second, it has chosen to hit back at every provocation, though the nature and messaging around this retaliation might be driven more by domestic political requirements than any cold logic of deterrence. And third, it has assumed that the country’s economic destiny is permanently downwards, with no growth engines to speak of — which will in turn render it increasingly irrelevant.
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Topics : BS Opinion india-pak ties Pakistan