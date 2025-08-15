Heat no excuse at Dubai's Mallathon: Creative solution for summer exercise

Trust Dubai to come up with such a simple — yet fabulous — idea. A mallathon. What?

Well, the mallathon is a fun and inspiring new initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to help people in Dubai stay active and healthy — even during the torrid hot summer months. The idea, as said earlier, is simple: Turn big shopping malls across Dubai into safe, indoor walking and jogging tracks every morning throughout August. It’s free for everyone to join, and part of Dubai’s bigger goal to build a happier, healthier community. Whether you’re young or old, a