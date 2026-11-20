You can run a low-cost airline only if you have special cost advantages, which practically no domestic airline has. Indigo, at some point, seemed to have cracked the code for ensuring high efficiency on relatively low fares, but today — despite having two-thirds of the Indian aviation market and without any real airfare constraints — it is reporting losses.

While the quarterly losses are directly related to the two wars that have pushed up fuel costs for everyone, the point is this: If even a near-monopoly airline keeps making losses the minute some cost factor turns unfavourable, where is the case for expanding Indian aviation phenomenally? And Air India, nearly five years after privatisation, is nowhere near breaking even.

Consider a few facts. One, despite a massive surge in the creation of new airports, including under the UDAN scheme, some reports note that around 15 airports are either non-functional or unviable, given current traffic levels. With land pricey, and security costs only growing in a world full of challenges from non-state terrorist actors, overall airport costs are only going to rise. This means airport costs for airlines will not come down anytime soon.

Two, low-cost airlines need low-cost infrastructure and much lower fuel prices, but that is not going to happen in India when both Centre and states rely heavily on revenues from fuel taxation to meet budgetary needs.

Three, the main factor supporting the growth of aviation is speed of travel between two cities. But most cities do not have the necessary connectivity from city to airports, making the actual cost and time taken to travel much greater than what the headline says. The waiting time for passengers at most airports is also very high, given delays and security needs.

Four, the rapid expansion of high-speed rail, possibly over the next 10 years, will make short-distance air travel a less enticing option. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has gone on record to say that 99 per cent of short-distance travel will be done by rail, and airlines had better watch out.

Five, far-flung places like the Northeast will still require airline services, but these cannot happen without large and repeated state subsidies. Defence needs will also necessitate heavy subsidies for airports in these regions.

India needs to rethink its airline and airports strategy so that it starts making commercial and social sense. The question: Why do we keep investing so much in a sector that, with the smallest of disruptions, seems likely to go into losses and in need of government support? The International Air Transport Association sees the global airline industry’s net profit margin dropping by half to 2 per cent in 2026, thanks to the various disruptions. And even this gross margin figure hides the real state of the industry. Most airlines are probably under water.

This is not to suggest that India should not be investing in aviation, but it must rethink how it can do so smartly. When gestation periods are so high, why should we be investing in a sector with such low returns?

So what do we need to rethink?

First, we should not allow any new airport to come up without actually building the infrastructure and connectivity for it. This goes not only for small airports in the hinterland, but also for airports in high-density routes. Consider how long it takes to travel from Bengaluru’s software hub in Electronics City to the new airport. One has to add at least two hours each way for the journey to the airport, and a further hour at the landing end. This is more than the time spent in the air.

Consider also the extreme reluctance of airlines to shift from Terminal 1 in Mumbai (which is to be rebuilt) to Navi Mumbai. Poor connectivity is possibly the only reason despite the fact that the new airport offers better facilities than the old terminal in Santacruz/Vile Parle.

Two, there is a need to liberalise policy to allow domestic ones to fly more abroad, since there is little chance of fuel costs being cut for operations within India. The five-year domestic operation norm before getting permission to fly abroad has been abandoned, but airlines must operate at least 20 aircrafts on domestic routes to fly abroad. Why is this rider needed when most airlines believe that international routes offer them a better yield per passenger, given the opportunity to buy fuel at lower costs abroad?

Assuming our overall people and other non-fuel costs are lower than what is the norm globally, won’t Indian airlines benefit from flying more between third countries? This may mean negotiating seventh freedom rights (which allow airlines to operate between any two countries without having a home connection) for Indian airlines, which would also imply allowing airlines based abroad to operate between India and other destinations. What we could do is to allow this only if foreign airlines fly to underutilised large airports like Noida or Navi Mumbai and make them alternative hubs.

Three, we need stripped down airports with very low costs (just a runway, one coffee shop and security) in order to allow real low-cost airlines to emerge at some point. The existing rule, which does not allow a greenfield airport to be set up within a 150-km radius of an existing civilian airport, makes this unlikely, though exceptions have been made. The logical thing to do is to negotiate lower revenue shares from airport operators on high-density private airports like Delhi in order to get them to give greater concessions on their monopoly rights. Given the extraordinary amount of time needed to travel to the airport through congested roads, we need more airports closer to city centres. Bengaluru’s software hub would be better served with a basic airport near Hosur in Tamil Nadu than by building another one far away from the city in a completely different direction.

Net-net: Many operators entered the airline business looking at it as a trophy business (Vijay Mallya, for example), when in reality it is an albatross for those without deep pockets and patient capital. It is time to change the rules of the game and the policy framework underpinning it. The space must be opened up for competition, while, at the same time, safeguarding the interests of established domestic players.