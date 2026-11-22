The sector’s annual growth in the recent past consistently exceeded 7 per cent. This is markedly higher than the manufacturing sector’s growth of around 6 per cent. Yet, only a fraction of the output of cereals, fruit, vegetables, milk, spices, and other farm products is subjected to industrial-scale processing. The bulk of the post-production management of food, including preliminary- and secondary-level processing, takes place in the unorganised sector. Traditional methods of food preservation, such as salting, solar dehydration, fermentation, and pickling (making achaars and murabbas) continue to dominate. Food wastage is rampant at every stage of the post-harvest value chain.

The present worth of the food-processing industry is reckoned at around $382 billion. A recent report, prepared jointly by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) and Deloitte, a consultancy agency, expects it to swell to over $600 billion by 2030. The expansion is projected to be driven primarily by branded, processed, and premium food products, rather than by higher farm output alone.

However, the food-processing industry handles only 12-14 per cent of food output. This compares poorly with the average processing level of about 35 per cent in some other developing countries, and 48 per cent in developed ones. What is worse, India is unlikely to catch up with the global trend even in the near future, given the government’s none too ambitious goal of raising the food-processing level to 25 per cent by 2030. This target, obviously, requires a revisit, considering the pressing need for some kind of a preservative treatment for food to achieve multiple objectives, such as reducing wastage, facilitating year-round availability of the seasonal produce, and enhancing the value and consumer appeal of the food products. At present, the loss of food during pre-harvest, harvesting, and post-harvest handling is, in some cases, as high as 40-50 per cent. The cost of these losses is estimated at ₹1.55 trillion-2 trillion annually.

Fortunately, the government’s policy framework for food processing seems conducive to fast-tracking the development of this sector. Apart from permitting 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) through the automatic route, the government has extended the benefits of the production-linked incentive scheme to this industry. As a result, this sector has received a cumulative FDI of $16.15 billion since 2000. However, much more investment, foreign and domestic, is called for to boost the utilisation of the untapped food-processing potential.

India is among the world’s leading producers of perishable and semi-perishable farm products, which are numerous and whose quality begins to deteriorate soon after harvest for want of suitable protective treatment. Fruit & vegetables, of which India is the world’s second-largest producer, can be a case in point. Less than 2 per cent of horticultural output, estimated at 387 million tonnes in 2025-26, undergoes post-harvest treatment for waste mitigation, shelf-life prolongation, and utility upgrade. This is woefully inadequate. In the case of milk, where India is the world’s largest producer, hardly round 20 per cent of output is processed into value-enriched products. The rest is marketed as raw milk through unorganised routes.

Fishery is another sector where the scale of processing is too meagre vis-à-vis the size of the catch from the seas and natural water bodies, and the rapidly surging production from aquaculture farms. Given the fast-decaying nature of the fishery products, immediate preservative measures are essential to avert large-scale spoilage.

Spices are another category of products where the level of processing and value augmentation is rather scanty. Though India is the world’s largest grower of these condiments, the bulk of them are marketed, and even exported, without any processing, barring cleaning, grinding and packaging. Only a tiny part of the production is used to produce high-value items like oleoresins, extracts, and essential oils.

That said, the fact also is that the food-processing sector is beset with several formidable challenges that are impeding its smooth growth. The most daunting among them are states’ restrictive laws on marketing agricultural produce, which bind processing companies to procure their raw material from regular mandis, instead of purchasing it directly from the producers. The others include the bar on contract farming, which could facilitate the regular supply of processable foodstuff, and the paucity of refrigerated transportation and cold-storage capacity. These snags need to be addressed to woo greater investment in food-processing units, especially those churning out convenient and ready-to-consume food products.