Given that Korea and Taiwan are down 15-20 per cent this month, we have seen a 3000-basis-point reversal in India’s underperformance in just 20 days. Breathtaking and also scary. The North Asian breakdown has been driven by the unwinding of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, and is global in nature. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) is down 42 per cent from its 2026 high and 25 per cent in the last month. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are down 45 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively, from their highs. The Nasdaq 100 is down 20 per cent from its high and 15 per cent in the last month. The Neoclouds have got decimated, with Coreweave down 78 per cent. FPIs are now scrambling to cover their India underweights, given the brutality and speed of the rotation away from North Asia. We see large-cap stocks in India starting to outperform.

India has benefitted from the AI selloff, but is this change in mood sustainable, or are we going to get whipsawed, with foreigners dumping the country again as soon as the AI trade is back in fashion? This is really the question. Is the change in mood on India more structural or purely tactical? How to think about this?

India is unlikely to attract the value-investor crowd. The markets are too expensive and even after 24 months of weak performance have not become cheap enough to attract the value buyer. At 18 times earnings, it is hard to call India cheap. Domestic flows, their quantum and stability, now over $50 billion per annum and growing, do not allow the markets to correct enough to become truly cheap. This dynamic is unlikely to change until such time as domestic flows reverse, which does not seem likely anytime in the near future.

So we remain a growth market. Investors come to India to buy companies that grow strongly and consistently. This is the attraction. Growth investors only care about the pace of earnings growth, its predictability and stability.

Most investors believe that India can deliver on a sustained basis 15-20 per cent earnings growth. The logic being nominal gross domestic product (GDP) grows at 12-13 per cent, the listed/organised sector grows faster and with some increase in profit share/ GDP, we can underwrite 15-20 per cent earnings growth.

There was also the belief that we can deliver this for an extended period of time and with little volatility. This was quite unique in the emerging market (EM) world. Multiples ultimately depend on earnings growth, and the predictability and stability of this growth. In a world of 3-3.5 per cent real GDP growth, 15 per cent earnings stands out. For context, the S&P 500 has delivered earnings growth at a compound annual growth rate of 7 per cent over the last 50 years. Thus, we got the valuation and attention that we did. At its peak, India accounted for over 20 per cent of the MSCI EM index and was the second-most expensive market in the world after the United States. Growth investors were all in and we had limited competition in attracting flows.

What has changed post-ChatGPT is that we are now seen as a loser of the AI buildout. If our competitive advantage of having an army of trained white-collar workers is no longer critical, is there a risk to investor growth assumptions? With our perceived weakness in innovation and the lack of cutting-edge technology, can we keep up with the anticipated surge in global productivity?

What if global investors can no longer underwrite a sustained 12-13 per cent nominal GDP growth or a non-volatile 15-20 per cent earnings trajectory? If one were to question the secular case for Indian earnings, then why pay such high multiples? Lower and more volatile growth will attract lower multiples and undermine the investment case.

What has also changed is that with the surge in AI-related capital expenditure (over $1 trillion in 2026 alone), earnings across the AI ecosystem have got supercharged. In 2026, earnings growth in the US is over 30 per cent, let alone Korea/Taiwan, which are clocking over 50 per cent. Investors believe that these elevated capex levels will continue and, therefore, so can the earnings. Again, why pay 18-20 times for India, which is growing earnings at only 15 per cent, when one can buy the US at similar multiples and Korea or the EM index at 10-12 times earnings when they are growing much faster?

With supercharged earnings across the world, the relative attractiveness of India’s 15 per cent growth has dimmed. Growth investors chasing earnings now have a choice! No one seems to care that for Korea/Taiwan or the US these are peak-of-the-cycle earnings.

For context, memory companies are currently reporting operating margins of 75 per cent. Indian earnings, not being driven by an AI buildout are not peak-of-cycle and, therefore, should be less volatile. You should obviously pay less for peak-of-cycle and highly volatile earnings as they will inevitably revert to the mean at some stage. For investors, growth is both faster and cheaper elsewhere.

India is impacted by the AI trade on two fronts, the willingness to believe in the structural nature of our growth and earnings as well as the relative attractiveness of a 15 per cent earnings trajectory.

Thus, whether the move back into India is sustained or not depends both on what we can do as a country to reinforce confidence in the India growth story, and on whether investors continue to believe in the AI buildout, its sustainability and monetisation.

The more investors believe in the structural growth of India and its earnings trajectory, the more they will be willing to pay. We need to accelerate the reforms momentum. There is genuine concern among many on India hitting a middle-income trap.

The more questions arise around the AI infrastructure buildout and its monetisation, the more investors will start normalising the supercharged current earnings of AI beneficiaries. Then, 15 per cent earnings will start looking very attractive again. India may also benefit from being seen as a beneficiary of the diffusion of AI and the broadening of use cases. The AI narrative may move away from just focusing on the infrastructure buildout.

We need both to happen for India to continue to attract foreign flows beyond the short-term catchup trade currently underway. Strengthening the case for India is the only part in our hands. We should not use the current inflows to lose focus on the steps we need to take to improve growth and productivity in India. To attract FPI capital in a sustained fashion requires the hard work of improving India’s structural growth potential. Absent that, the flows may come to hide from the current tech bloodbath but will not stay.