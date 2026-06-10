India's political class remains irrationally uneasy about youth dissent

Visceral over-reaction has been an oft-recurrent theme for a while. For instance, take the state’s response to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the three farm laws. In 2019, a 19-year-old student was charged with sedition and jailed for three months for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in Bengaluru at an anti-CAA rally. The sloganeering was undoubtedly in bad taste but reflected little more than youthful exuberance and folly. Indeed, the organisers responded promptly by snatching away the mic. But it is unclear how the stray actions of a single defiant teenager praising a defunct terrorist state can endanger India’s “sovereignty, unity and integrity,” as the sedition law specifies.

The anti-CAA protests, in fact, saw the state mobilising the full might of its coercive apparatus against young protestors. In December 2019, the police forcefully entered the Jamia Millia campus, including the library, wielding tear gas and batons to arrest students protesting the citizenship laws. Several more students were dragged away from the site of peaceful sit-in demonstrations and some arrested under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Then in 2020-21 came the farmers’ protests against three laws that had been hurriedly passed by Parliament, ostensibly without sufficient consultation. Rich and powerful farmers set up mini townships, barricading highways, inconveniencing thousands of commuters. But it was a 22-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru who was arrested. Her crime? Editing some lines of a “toolkit” created by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in relation to the farmers’ protest. The government deemed the “toolkit” — basically a document of dos and don’ts for protestors — and Disha Ravi’s role in disseminating it an act of sedition “to spread disaffection against the Indian state”. Later, she was even linked to Khalistani separatists.

As for Ms Thunberg, then 17 years, she, too, became the focus of the Indian government’s ire for tweeting in support of the farmers’ protests, with some innocuous, if ill-informed, observations about Indian agriculture. The external affairs minister spoke darkly of an overseas agenda to derail negotiations. Effigies of Ms Thunberg were burnt. With Caribbean pop star Rihanna joining the online bandwagon, the Indian government ordered the muzzling of her social media accounts and those of other celebrities and journalists. None of this did much to enhance India’s international reputation.

Ruling establishments typically view competing narratives of nationhood with unease, and want cohorts of obedient unquestioning youth ready to fulfil a prescribed political destiny. The preference for iron conformity among young people is at odds with the political leadership’s constant call for more innovation and creativity to make India great again. Neither of these qualities can be fostered in a population coerced into silence or unquestioning obedience. Innovative thinking demands questioning and an open mind. When two brilliant young students revealed the faults and shenanigans in the Online Marking System for the CBSE exams, the way forward is to engage them, acknowledge the problem and move to fix it, not to obfuscate the issues they raised.

Similarly, a mildly amusing, online nose-thumbing exercise against Chief Justice Surya Kant’s ill-judged remarks about unemployed youth was initially seen as a national security threat. This proved to be a miscalculation, and the movement to take up the cause of botched public examinations and demand the education minister’s resignation, gained traction. You can assess how deep such paranoia runs when a minister in the UP government deems a harmless English nursery rhyme “Johnny, Johnny, Yes Papa” as being against Indian culture because it describes a disobedient child.

However, the prospects of the nascent CJP movement precipitating the kind of radical regime changes witnessed in Bangladesh and Nepal, should not be overstated. Both neighbours are small and relatively socially cohesive. With 177 million people, Bangladesh has fewer people than Uttar Pradesh. With 29 million people, Nepal would rank in at number 16 among Indian states, between Assam and Punjab. Nepal and Bangladesh do not have the immense cultural and socio-economic diversity that has perennially made it difficult for a coherent national youth movement to develop in India.