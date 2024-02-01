Interim Budget 2024-2025: From Amrit Kaal to Kartavya Kaal

The Interim Budget reflects a strong commitment to developing smart, accessible, and high-quality health care, emphasising the crucial role of women’s health and well-being in this forward-looking phase

India’s demographic advantage is steadily increasing, propelling the economy towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 through inclusive growth. This progress relies on harnessing the pivotal roles of women and the transformative power of quality health care as significant contributors to the nation’s development.

In the ongoing phase of transformation, from Amrit Kaal to Kartavya Kaal, health care stands as a foundational element. A strategic focus on health care initiatives, including the establishment of additional medical colleges and improved connectivity, not only enhances accessibility to health care but also serves as a catalyst for employment and economic expansion.

Historical