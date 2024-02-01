Sensex (    %)
                        
No changes in tax regime: Palkhiwala would have been pleased

His constant lament was that he longed for a budget, which would make zero changes in the Income Tax Act

Nani Palkhiwala, the eminent jurist and lawyer, was famous for his annual take on the Union Budget.

The tradition unfortunately stopped in 1994 due to his advancing years.

His constant lament was that he longed for a budget, which would make zero changes in the Income Tax Act.

He would have been pleased with the Interim Budget 2023, which met this exacting requirement (even though there are a few taxpayer-friendly amendments that we will discuss separately).

The only notable change in the Income Tax Act was a reversal of the ill-advised omnibus increase in Tax Collected at Source (TCS) introduced by the Finance Act
