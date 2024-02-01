Sensex (    %)
                        
Interim Budget 2024-25: Health gets an approval but awaits a boost

The vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 must incorporate commitment to protection and promotion of all Indians across a long, healthy and disability free life course free life course

health rural hospital
For delivering needed, easily accessible, affordable and quality assured health services universally across the country, shortages in the health workforce need to be addressed

K Srinath Reddy
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

An Interim Union Budget, presented on the eve of a general election to the Parliament, is limited in scope. The full Budget will only  be unveiled in the new parliament. Will the old adage of the child being the father of the man, apply to the Interim Budget predicting the policy priorities of the regular budget to follow? Besides being shaped by the election results, the regular budget will present a larger bouquet of policy initiatives. It is hoped that health will  feature more prominently in that budget which comes forth in June.
 
The vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

