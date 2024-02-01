Interim Budget 2024-25: Health gets an approval but awaits a boost

For delivering needed, easily accessible, affordable and quality assured health services universally across the country, shortages in the health workforce need to be addressed

An Interim Union Budget, presented on the eve of a general election to the Parliament, is limited in scope. The full Budget will only be unveiled in the new parliament. Will the old adage of the child being the father of the man, apply to the Interim Budget predicting the policy priorities of the regular budget to follow? Besides being shaped by the election results, the regular budget will present a larger bouquet of policy initiatives. It is hoped that health will feature more prominently in that budget which comes forth in June.



The vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047