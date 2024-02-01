A Budget for extracting outcomes from outlays given to Indian Railways

In the Railways part of today’s Interim Budget for 2024-25 (FY25), I found some subtle hints that could transform into action points in the regular Budget to be presented by the returning government.

The year 2023 was a golden era for Railways' passenger business. Intercity passenger journeys at the end of Q3FY24 touched 2.2 billion, a 16 per cent growth over the previous year.



The Railways seem well poised to achieve equally impressive passenger revenues. The Vande Bharat trains, enthusiastically received by passengers, are likely to boost intercity ridership. The intent to expand these services further is a welcome measure. If