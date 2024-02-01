Interim Budget: Govt remains steady in its course and its objectives

The Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tried to achieve the best possible balance between meeting the expectations of the business and investment community and preparing the ground for the full Budget which will be presented once a new government is formed after the general elections.

In that respect one significant element was the continuation of the focus on infrastructure building with the equivalent of $134 billion dedicated to that objective – although the 11 per cent increase compared to the previous Budget is less than what was put forward in previous Budgets. The more than 11 per