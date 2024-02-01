Interim Budget: Focus on infrastructure growth sets stage for Viksit Bharat

With an ambitious goal of becoming a $5-trillion economy, India is at the crossroads of massive transformation. The Government of India’s visionary Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative augers well for the nation that could not be more ready to become a developed powerhouse by the centenary of India’s independence.



The Interim Budget 2024 is aligned with the ongoing journey of transformative growth. The key priorities include fostering green growth; upholding a commitment to fair and inclusive development with a focus on the impoverished, women, youth, and farmers; advancing infrastructure development; and maintaining fiscal prudence. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has certainly set a