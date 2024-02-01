Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Interim Budget: Focus on infrastructure growth sets stage for Viksit Bharat

The government's focus on governance, development, and performance, along with bilateral trade agreements that promote FDI, will prioritise domestic development

indian firms, economy
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Yezdi Nagporewalla
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 10:01 PM IST
With an ambitious goal of becoming a $5-trillion economy, India is at the crossroads of massive transformation. The Government of India’s visionary Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative augers well for the nation that could not be more ready to become a developed powerhouse by the centenary of India’s independence.
 
The Interim Budget 2024 is aligned with the ongoing journey of transformative growth. The key priorities include fostering green growth; upholding a commitment to fair and inclusive development with a focus on the impoverished, women, youth, and farmers; advancing infrastructure development; and maintaining fiscal prudence. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has certainly set a
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

What is a developed country, a status India is aiming to achieve by 2047?

5G, satcoms, semiconductors to boost economy with $240 bn by FY28: KPMG

Explore new financing models for skill development: Ficci-KPMG report

India's healthcare ecosystem undergoing change: KPMG India co-head

TMS Ep501: Bindeshwar Pathak, gender gap, tractor stocks, developed country

Interim Budget 2024-25: Conservative, consistent and inclusive

Interim Budget: Govt remains steady in its course and its objectives

A Budget for extracting outcomes from outlays given to Indian Railways

Interim Budget 2024-2025: From Amrit Kaal to Kartavya Kaal

Budget reinforces the vision of a confident, consistent and credible India

Topics : BS Opinion KPMG infrastructure Developed nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon