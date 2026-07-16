Jal Jeevan 2.0 must deliver water, not just more tap connections

In March 2026, the government restructured JJM as JJM Version 2.0, extending the deadline to December 2028 and enhancing the total outlay to ₹8.69 trillion while pivoting the mission’s objective from infrastructure linkage to a reliable utility-based service delivery model.

The delivery record to date is remarkable. At launch, only 16.7 per cent of India’s 193.5 million rural households had tap connections. By March 2026, coverage rose to 81.6 per cent, adding 125.5 million new connections in under seven years. This resulted in savings of 55 million hours of daily water-fetching time (WHO) and 277,000 villages being certified as Har Ghar Jal (water in every household).

But the same numbers exposed some serious implementation gaps. The 2024 Functionality Assessment, covering 19,812 certified Har Ghar Jal villages across 761 districts, found that 98 per cent of households had a tap connection, but only three in four households received water that met Mission standards of quantity, quality, and regularity. Seven structural faults underlie that gap.

Wrong outcome metric: The mission counted taps installed, not water delivered. The 2024 survey found only 80 per cent of households receiving the minimum quantity norm; barely 76 per cent received safe water. Gujarat and Tripura, despite claiming full coverage, reported actual functionality rates below half; Haryana’s Mewat recorded just 33 per cent potable availability. JJM 2.0 corrects this by introducing defined service delivery standards for regularity, quantity, and quality at every governance level.

The ghost tap problem: The JJM dashboard became a vehicle for inflated reporting. Manipur’s non-existent connections are the best-documented case. A Lok Sabha reply (March 2026) recorded 18,790 complaints nationwide, with 86 per cent of them from Uttar Pradesh alone. In Rajasthan, officials submitted fake completion certificates in a ₹960-crore bribery and forgery scandal; nearly 2,400 officials faced action and multiple contractors were blacklisted. JJM 2.0’s Sujalam Bharat, a geographic information system-linked national digital registry assigning every village a unique ID, is designed to make scheme validation mandatory before fund release.

The O&M challenge: JJM 1.0 designed Pani Samitis to become local community-based water utilities, managing both technical and commercial dimensions of water supply, backed by 5 per cent community contributions. It did not happen. Only 12 states had notified operations & maintenance (O&M) policies by 2022-23; by early 2026, this had increased to 23 states. JJM 2.0 makes O&M a hard gate: A Gram Panchayat can certify Har Ghar Jal only after O&M mechanisms and user charges are confirmed operational by the state.

Sources running dry: The Parliamentary Committee on Water Resources warned in March 2026 that ₹8.69 trillion had been wasted on taps installed on sources that ran dry within one to two years. Nasa’s GRACE satellite records groundwater declining at nearly a third of a metre every year. The NITI Aayog’s own water index shows more than half of India’s wells in decline. JJM 2.0’s Decision Support System makes source sustainability planning mandatory under Sujalam Bharat, reinstating the 30-year source guarantee that JJM 1.0 had bypassed.

Procurement failures: A Comptroller and Auditor General of India audit of Karnataka (2024) found 9,342 single bid contracts, tender premiums of 5 to 61 per cent above estimates, and no tripartite agreements to enforce quality. JJM 2.0 conditions funds disbursement on reform-linked memorandums of understanding (MoUs). Nine states had signed such MoUs by the close of Jal Mahotsav 2026, the 15-day national water campaign (March 2022). The first tranche, ₹1,561 crore to five states (April 2026), was released only after verifying compliance.

Pending bills: Contractors laying Level 1 (bulk transmission), Level 2 (village distribution), and Level 3 (last-mile pipelines) reported payment delays of 6-20 months. In Andhra Pradesh, 750 small and medium enterprise contractors had ₹4,500 crore bills pending for nearly two years. In Assam, another ₹4,500 crore in approved bills remained unpaid. In Uttarakhand, 15,500 schemes reportedly ran on contractors’ personal savings. The Centre cut allocations by more than two-thirds in FY25 (revised estimates), resulting in states passing the funding squeeze downstream to contractors.

Funds budgeted, funds parked: This funding cut of two-thirds in FY25 RE (from ₹70,163 crore to ₹22,694 crore), and the suspension of disbursements in early 2026, citing state non-compliance, led to serious consequences. JJM 2.0 replaces automatic fund release with conditionalities: Funds flow only after GIS validation and MoU compliance. Budget 2025-26 has restored the ambition: ₹67,000 crore, nearly three times last year's revised outlay.

The question is no longer diagnostic or architectural; it is one of execution. JJM joins a long list of well-intentioned central programmes getting diluted as they descended from Raisina Hill to state capitals and then to district offices and gram panchayats.

The intent is laudable, but it is honest and purposeful execution that will write India’s epochal domestic water story.