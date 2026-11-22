The war over chips has exploded with the Nvidia crisis. Even as the story captures global attention, the question of manufacturing, selling and controlling chips has become a top priority for governments.

The US and China are locked in a complex struggle to maintain their autonomy despite their interdependence in chip manufacturing and usage. Both countries want to control not only the export of chips, but also how they are used — via telemetry.

As chipmakers can remotely shut down semiconductors through these tracking systems, the prospect of a hardware “kill switch” has created a new risk for national technological sovereignty.

Telemetry in semiconductor chips refers to the built-in capability of a chip to measure, monitor and report its own operating conditions and performance in real time. It has become a critical feature in modern processors, artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators, networking chips and automotive semiconductors. Chips are so complex that they cannot be managed efficiently without continuous visibility into their behaviour.

By providing continuous operational insights, telemetry helps optimise performance, improve energy efficiency, prevent overheating, enhance reliability and predict potential failures.

Telemetry has a superpower, too: It can be used to kill a semiconductor remotely. It can shut down a chip automatically or trigger a controlled shutdown of the host system when certain conditions are detected.

Telemetry alone does not shut down a chip. Instead, it provides the data that a security policy, management controller or firmware function uses to decide whether a shutdown or restriction should occur. For example, if on-chip sensors detect that temperatures have exceeded a safe operating limit, the chip can initiate an emergency shutdown to prevent permanent damage.

Semiconductor chips can be designed to be remotely shut down, disabled or restricted in functionality. This capability depends entirely on the chip’s architecture, firmware, security features, and the system in which it is deployed. While the semiconductor manufacturer designs these shutdown mechanisms, the buyer also has a say through licensing and purchase agreements.

In the semiconductor industry, remote disabling is typically implemented through software, firmware or licensing controls rather than by physically cutting power to the silicon. If a chip detects a violation of licensing, security, export-control or usage policies, it may refuse to boot, block specific workloads, disable accelerators or lock itself into a restricted operating mode.

Chips sold in general commercial markets and operating independently usually do not have a kill switch. Manufacturers do not share much about this publicly. The switch is not an inherent capability of all semiconductor chips. It must be deliberately built into the chip’s hardware and software.

So far, there has been no widely documented case in which a company such as Nvidia, AMD or Intel has publicly acknowledged remotely disabling deployed commercial chips due to an export-control violation. Yet as the war over AI hots up, the next batch of chips shipped to global markets may well have a kill switch baked into them — and customers may not even realise it exists.

The prospect of a kill switch is raising severe concerns across industry and government. Triggering a remote shutdown can directly undermine a country's technological sovereignty. For instance, semiconductors powering an active defence system could be switched off remotely if the chip manufacturer is obliged to do so under export-control conditions.

Kill switches can be weaponised across critical sectors such as enterprise servers and Cloud infrastructure, telecommunications equipment, industrial control systems and connected vehicles. The justification for using a kill switch may vary but the impact will be the same: A foreign-made semiconductor could pose a serious risk.