New Fema rules bring small service exporters into the reporting net
On October 1, the RBI updated a Master Direction consolidating various reports/ forms required to be submitted under Fema
TNC Rajagopalan
premium
Listen to This Article
Last Tuesday, in my fortnightly column ‘SME Chatroom’, I had given answers to six questions on how the new Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026, effective October 1, will affect the importers, exporters and entities engaged in merchanting trade. I have received more queries from the trade on the new Regulations. I deal with some of them here.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Fema RBI foreign exchange Exports imports BS Opinion